Nationwide Survey Reveals Homeowner Preferences for Hiring a Roofing Company

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today the results of a national consumer survey that identifies the products and services homeowners prefer in a roofing company. The survey revealed that, if homeowners were hiring a company to repair or replace a roof, 92% would be more likely to choose a company with an outstanding reputation or reliable track record over one that does not.

“As a homeowner, your roof is integral to the safety of your home. When issues arise, you want a contractor who has a top-notch reputation and offers the best services for your money,” said Jamie Samide, Beacon’s Vice President of Marketing. “Our extensive inventory, comprehensive suite of tools on Beacon PRO+, and hands-on customer partnership enable contractors to gain a competitive edge, work more efficiently, and ultimately earn more business.”

The survey revealed that a vast majority of homeowners would be more likely to choose a company with a strong record of safety (90%), licenses/certifications (89%), and on-time/accurate deliveries (88%) over one that does not possess those characteristics when repairing or replacing their roof.

The survey also revealed that most homeowners would be more likely to select a company that offers the following:

A pricing quote at the consultation - 88%

A wide selection of products - 87%

Nationally recognized brands (e.g., GAF, CertainTeed, Owens Corning) - 84%

The lowest pricing - 76%

Financing options - 72%

Digital visualization tools (i.e., tools that allow you to view a 3D model of your residence with different options such as color, style, etc.) - 68%

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Beacon from May 5-7, 2021, among 1,358 homeowners ages 18+. This online survey is not based on a probability sample; therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Christina Alvarez at [email protected].

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005276/en/