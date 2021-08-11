Logo
RRD Scales Communications Solutions for Education, Maximizing the Value of the Student Journey

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

R.R.+Donnelley+%26amp%3B+Sons+Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications services, today announced the launch of an omnichannel+offering designed to meet the education industry’s need for elevated communications agility that maximizes the value of each step in the student journey.

The education industry is going through significant change due to COVID-19 and must evaluate how they acquire and engage students and seek business and operational efficiencies. As enrollment challenges persist, the pressure is on educational institutions to drive brand awareness, cultivate a sense of community, and maintain student safety. RRD has mobilized to offer a specialized set of solutions for pre-K through 12 instructional publishers, self-funded private schools, and higher education institutions. Designed to perform as an extension of marketing and business support teams, standout elements include:

  • Personalized, education-specific programs that support recruitment strategies, instructional content, interactive online experiences, and printed curriculum for students and teachers
  • Fundraising campaigns that build endowment sustainability, alumni engagement, and donor support — with quantifiable ROI
  • Touchless communications via NFC and/or QRC technologies to accommodate demand for contactless interactions
  • Signage and wayfinding for all campus facilities and spaces, with the option of white-glove installation
  • Customized support to help fill gaps in specific communications programs — from integrated campaigns to multichannel billing and payment systems

“Ramping up and maintaining the student experience — whether on campus, at home, or after graduation — is more critical than ever,” said John Pecaric, President of RRD Marketing Solutions and Business Services. “RRD’s scaling power, paired with our collective ability to think beyond isolated aspects of media development, production, and delivery, has made it possible for us to help schools maximize how they recruit, retain, and re-engage.”

RRD has a well-established commitment to educational institutions, as evidenced by its ongoing relationship with Indiana’s Ivy Tech Community College. Ivy Tech is the largest singly-accredited statewide community college system in the United States. From a direct mail piece in a mailbox to the signage appearing on a campus skywalk, RRD has worked with Ivy Tech for more than a decade, leveraging student data to produce integrated marketing materials that not only inform, but inspire.

“RRD’s holistic vantage point is something we truly value at Ivy Tech,” said Jeff Fanter, Ivy Tech Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “And our long-standing partnership places quite an emphasis on two important words: collaboration and execution. RRD's ability to capture our ideas and bring them to life empowers us to create connections with current, former, and future students.”

For more information about RRD’s education industry services, visit: rrd.com%2Fedu.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210811005180r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005180/en/

