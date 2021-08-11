Logo
Verizon expands 5G Home broadband and mobility offerings to more customers

Marketwired
Aug 11, 2021
Customers get more of the best 5G in their home and on their phone

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More 5G in more places for customers on their phone and at home. Continuing its aggressive rollout of its transformational 5G Ultra Wideband service, customers in Austin, TX and Gresham, OR now have access to Verizon’s gold standard 5G Home broadband and 5G Ultra Wideband mobility services. Additionally, customers in Albuquerque, NM; Little Rock, AR and Nashville, TN now have access to Verizon’s 5G Home service and customers in Birmingham, AL now have access to 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service. 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 78 cities, and 5G Home is now available in parts of 52 cities.

“We’re continuing our aggressive expansion of our 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Home services,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “Customers in these six cities join a growing list who can now take advantage of game-changing technology that will power the future of wireless and home broadband applications and solutions.”

Blazing fast 5G for your home
5G Home, a new kind of home internet, is broadband service with no data caps and no throttling. 5G Home provides super fast connectivity and is ideal for people working remotely, schooling at home or streaming their favorite shows. With the addition of these new cities, Verizon’s 5G Home is now available in parts of 52 cities. And, it’s crazy fast! You can experience max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps.1 It’s also affordable, starting at just $50 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan and Auto Pay, and $70 a month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan. You can also set up 5G Home on your own time. For your entertainment needs, you’ll get a free Stream TV device and a Samsung Chromebook 42 on us so you can work, learn and stream smarter right from home-all with the power of 5G Ultra Wideband.

Blazing fast 5G for your phone
Customers in these six new 5G Ultra Wideband mobility markets can experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds3, videoconference and collaborate remotely in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. Enterprise customers in these markets now have access to the technology that can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation, revolutionizing how they interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations and engage with their workforce.

Built for industrial and commercial use cases, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts ultra-low lag and throughputs many times faster than 4G. As the technology continues to mature, it is expected to eventually handle data volumes 100 times larger than 4G LTE networks.

How to get 5G

Specific coverage for 5G Ultra Wideband mobility can be found at https://www.verizon.com/coverage-map/ and 5G Home Internet availability can be found atverizonwireless.com/5g/home.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

______________________________
1Max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. Typical upload speeds around 50 Mbps. Depending on location, uploads over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE. 4G LTE backup.
2Offer avail through 9/21/21 via redemption code for a Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6” (4GB RAM). Must install and maintain qualifying 5G Home Internet services in good standing for 45 days to redeem. Thereafter, Verizon will email redemption instructions. Must redeem code w/in 60 days after delivery of email or by no later than 11/21/21, whichever is first. Not redeemable or refundable for cash. Samsung is a registered trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
3Download speeds may vary depending upon network and coverage conditions, and content optimization for 5G Ultra Wideband.

Media contact:
Karen Schulz
[email protected]
864-561-1527

ti?nf=ODMwNjQ1MiM0MzUxMjI4IzIwMDg2NjQ=
Verizon-Sourcing-LLC.png

