Marchex Recognized as Industry Leader in Applied Conversation Intelligence by Independent Research Firm

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, announced that Opus Research has identified Marchex as the industry leader in product completeness and flexibility for applied conversation intelligence in its newly released 2021 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview research report. The Opus Research report evaluates the products, services, positioning and potential of 11 companies that show leadership in helping enterprises make the most of Conversational Intelligence, meaning derived from the chats, phone calls and voice discussion with both live and virtual agents.

According to the report, “Conversational Intelligence has taken on first-order importance among customer experience, contact center, and Digital Transformation professionals as a fundamental business asset. Successfully leveraging NLP and AI-infused analytics to capture and analyze customer conversations is improving sales and marketing campaigns, customer experiences, and employee productivity.”

Key Marchex differentiators highlighted in the independent report include:

Advanced AI models built on a large-scale conversational data set of 1+ billion minutes of consumer-to-business conversations processed annually. Marchex AI goes well beyond the keyword spotting approach prevalent in the industry.

Multichannel conversation intelligence expansion - SMS text, messaging, and outbound calls, extending Marchex’s ability to use artificial intelligence to surface deep consumer intent signals across text, messaging, and voice communication channels.

Cross-platform conversation intelligence expansion - Enables sales and marketing teams to apply conversation intelligence services to conversations that originate in a growing set of other (non-Marchex) communication platforms that include CPaaS, UCaaS, CCaaS and other solution provider offerings.

This is the second leadership appearance for Marchex in the Opus Research Conversational Intelligence Intelliview. In 2020, Marchex was named the leading Conversational Intelligence solution provider.

“Marchex’s unique position in the conversational ecosystem is again being recognized as our innovative, AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions enable businesses to improve buying experiences and win more sales,” said Russell Horowitz, Marchex Executive Chairman. “Our commitment to customer-driven product development married with a data set of more than one billion minutes of consumer-to-business voice conversations and tens of millions of text messages has made us the trusted conversation intelligence partner to a growing community of market-leading companies.”

The Opus report continues, “All businesses face organizational and technical challenges as they try to align sales & marketing, increase revenue, and provide better visibility into customer behaviors and insights. Successful Conversational Intelligence initiatives promote collaboration, accelerate sales, enhance employee productivity and job satisfaction, enable agent training, improve chatbots and intelligent assistants, and provide a defined competitive advantage. Conversational Intelligence has important roles to play in qualifying leads and increasing the productivity of salespeople. Pre-sales and sales assistants provide important functions for live reps, such as scheduling sales calls, composing and delivering follow-up emails and other activities to transform leads into qualified customers.”

