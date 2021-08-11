Logo
EY Announces Bill Capuzzi of Apex Fintech Solutions LLC as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award Winner

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO Bill Capuzzi of Apex Fintech Solutions LLC was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award winner. The annual Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Capuzzi was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on August 4, 2021.

“Entrepreneurs are by definition dreamers bringing forth new ideas and new ways of doing things. At Apex Fintech Solutions, we believe the world of investing needs to change and evolve with the times, and we seek to empower like-minded companies to help bring their biggest ideas to life and spark this evolution in traditional finance,” says Capuzzi. “It’s an honor to be recognized as an Entrepreneur Of The Year and to share this award with the entire Apex team who works tirelessly to spark change and revolutionize our industry.”

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Capuzzi will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Southwest award winner, Capuzzi is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions LLC, the “fintech for fintechs,” is the parent company of Apex Clearing Corporation, a custody and clearing platform that’s powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, and Apex Pro, a trusted clearing partner to broker-dealers, ATS’s, routing firms, professional trading firms, hedge funds, institutions and emerging managers. We offer cryptocurrency trading and custody services through Apex Crypto LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions. Collectively, our suite of solutions creates an environment where companies with the biggest ideas in fintech are empowered to change the world. If you’ve got the guts to dream, we’ve got the guts to help you realize those dreams.

As announced on February 22, 2021, Apex entered into a definitive agreement with Northern Star Investment Corp. II (“Northern Star”) (NYSE: NSTB), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, which would result in Apex becoming a publicly listed company after the required approval by the stockholders of Northern Star and the fulfillment of certain other conditions set forth in the merger agreement.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apexfintechsolutions.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210811005209r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005209/en/

