PPG launches PPG ENVIROCRON PCS P4 powder coatings for architectural market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PPG launches PPG ENVIROCRON PCS P4 powder coatings for architectural market

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the introduction of PPG ENVIROCRON PCS P4 powder coatings for architectural, home décor and furniture applications. This latest generation of powder coatings meets the growing demand for matte and premium-textured finishes in applications ranging from aluminum and steel substrates for building construction to urban and office furniture.

“Matte finishes are quickly becoming the finish of choice in modern architecture and home décor,” said Anne Banuls, PPG powder coatings business manager. “The matte trend is also influencing styling, with consumer demand growing for dark neutrals and soft, creamy hues for metallic appliances and other traditionally glossy surfaces. Rich colors with premium-textured finishes give solid architectural colors an elegant, sophisticated and contemporary metallic look.”

PPG Envirocron PCS P4 coatings are polyester based and highly scratch- and UV-resistant, extending product life. For architectural applications, they offer contemporary finishes with excellent hiding power to cover substrate irregularities and casting defects. With their enhanced edge coverage, the coatings also offer excellent corrosion protection for aluminum extrusions and sheets and steel and galvanized steel substrates. They meet the key GSB International and Qualicoat standards for polyester-based powder coatings for architectural applications and metal substrates.

“At PPG, our strategy is to innovate and provide sustainable solutions to address our customers’ greatest needs and provide practical solutions that make a difference,” Banuls said. “As a global color expert, we are bringing that know-how to the architectural market to ensure that our range of coatings meets the latest design trends along with the high level of product performance that our customers expect.”

To learn more about PPG Envirocron PCS P4, visit www.ppgindustrialcoatings.com%2Fen-US%2Fenvirocron-p4-series.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Envirocron are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Industrial Coatings

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210811005048r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005048/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment