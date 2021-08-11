Logo
Hippo Establishes Relationship With Ally Financial Subsidiary, Doubles Underwriting Capacity

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hippo, the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced a new issuing carrier relationship with Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) subsidiary, Motors Insurance Corp., which is a 50 state carrier. The deal will strengthen and double Hippo Insurance Services’ insurance underwriting capacity, becoming Hippo’s largest managing general agent (MGA) unaffiliated program to date.

Over the last six years, Hippo has expanded its insurance products to reach homeowners in 37 states and grown its distribution partnerships to meet customers when and where they want to buy. The agreement, which will be the first issuing carrier relationship for Ally, enables Hippo to enhance its underwriting capabilities, deliver flexible rates and connects Hippo to a top-20 U.S. financial holding company with a common belief in transforming legacy industries in favor of the customer.

"By working with Ally, we are bringing significant growth and diversification to our business, offering Hippo’s protective insurance products to more homeowners across the country," said Rick McCathron, president at Hippo. “Our innovative and proactive approach aligns perfectly with Ally's customer-centric mission to serve the needs of the customer and help protect people's financial future, which includes their most valuable financial asset: the home. We're thrilled to be working with such a prestigious financial institution and are excited to have their support as we build the home insurance company of the future.”

Hippo’s capital-light business model and transformational focus matches Ally’s desire to work with a highly diversified book of business such as Hippo’s, which takes a proactive approach to home care and maintenance to protect the joy of homeownership on behalf of its customers. With its portfolio of home care services and products, Hippo has established a new standard for home protection and care through advanced underwriting, smart devices, and preventive maintenance, which in turn helps homeowners foresee potential issues before they turn into costly problems.

“This relationship complements and diversifies the ongoing expansion of Ally’s insurance business,” said Mark Manzo, president of insurance, Ally Financial. “Hippo’s innovative model and proactive approach to helping their customers protect their most important investment aligns with our commitment to be a relentless ally for all things financial. We’re excited to build on the investment from our strategic investment arm, Ally Ventures, and support Hippo’s national growth.”

The agreement with Ally expands Hippo’s book of business across multiple partners and substantiates the MGA portion of Hippo’s business separate from its carrier business through Spinnaker, maintaining a capital light model with sophisticated underwriting guidelines and pricing models. The new relationship will initially launch in 10 states and then roll out nationally.

About Hippo

Hippo’s goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, we are creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas and insurance products available to more than 80 percent of U.S. homeowners in 37 states. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with commercial and personal lines products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hippo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “possible,” “will,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activities, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These and other important factors are discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Registration Statement on Form S-4 and Current Report on Form 8-K, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and in our other filings with the SEC. While we may elect to update or revise such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210811005279r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005279/en/

