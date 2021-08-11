Spirent Federal Systems Teams with Northrop Grumman

Spirent Federal Systems, the nation’s leading provider of PNT/GNSS test equipment, announces plans to fully validate the inertial interface between Spirent GNSS simulators and both Northrop Grumman legacy and modernized inertial systems under the EGI‐M program. For years, Spirent Federal has developed inertial interface test tools in collaboration with Northrop Grumman that yield repeatable, accurate results.

Northrop Grumman’s Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS) / Inertial Navigation System (INS)‐Modernization, or EGI‐M, program is developing state‐of‐the‐art airborne navigation capabilities with a government‐owned open architecture. The fully modernized system integrates new M‐Code capable GPS receivers, provides interoperability with civil controlled air space, and implements a new resilient time capability.

“Spirent Federal has long supported testing of the Northrop Grumman family of interfaces,” said Jeff Martin, Vice President of Sales for Spirent Federal, “and our customers have always obtained precise, reliable results. Spirent Federal strives to keep abreast of the newest technology to be ready to meet the needs of industry, and this collaborative effort that includes the EGI‐M program is yet another example. Spirent is an important part of Northrop Grumman’s test solutions and this validation project acknowledges that importance.”

“Northrop Grumman confirms that while the Spirent SimINERTIAL product line, coupled with the Spirent GNSS simulator, is a useful tool for testing Northrop Grumman inertial systems, we are enthusiastic to continue strenuous validation testing.” said Jonathan Novak, Manager of Systems Engineering Integration & Test in Navigation, Targeting and Survivability at Northrop Grumman. Spirent Federal has been providing tools for testing inertial systems for more than two decades. Available SimINERTIAL interfaces comprise various EGIs and IMUs from the world’s leading manufacturers of inertial sensors, including Northrop Grumman (formerly Litton), Honeywell, Atlantic Inertial Systems, as well as standardized interfaces such as STANAG.

Testing the full operational performance of GPS/inertial systems usually requires expensive and time‐consuming field testing on a moving vehicle. Spirent’s SimINERTIAL system emulates inertial sensor outputs while concurrently simulating GPS RF signals, enabling controlled, repeatable testing of EGIs and reducing the need for field trials.

To learn more, visit spirentfederal.com%2Fproducts%2Fsiminertial.

About Spirent Federal Systems

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications’ products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005084/en/