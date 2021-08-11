Qumu Adds Customer-Defined Encryption Keys, Expanding Options for Securing Video Content

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Qumu Adds Customer-Defined Encryption Keys, Expanding Options for Securing Video Content

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Qumu+Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced the availability of customer-defined encryption keys, giving users additional options for how they control and secure their video content.

Customer-defined encryption keys are the latest addition to Qumu’s holistic, enterprise-grade security approach. Users already benefit from automatic protection and encryption of internal and external video streams when they use the Qumu video platform. This new capability enables users to customize encryption keys aligned to meet government or industry regulations, policies and internal workflows—an appealing option for many organizations across industries looking to securely deliver video at scale, from financial services to life sciences and healthcare.

“Multi-layer, customized security for video content is more vital than ever given the rise of remote work and an evolving regulatory environment,” said Andi+Mann, chief technology officer, Qumu. “We understand that every time a user puts out a video, they’re trusting Qumu with intellectual property or customer information. Customer-defined encryption is Qumu’s latest way of giving our customers the reigns when it comes to how they secure their video content.”

For more information about Qumu Cloud, please connect+with+us or visit Qumu.com

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu+(Nasdaq: QUMU) empowers hyper-distributed organizations to leverage the full power of video to move forward, faster. Qumu’s Video Engagement platform helps businesses build connectedness and shape a culture that is more engaged, motivated, and aligned to drive impact in a work from wherever, whenever world.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210811005144r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005144/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment