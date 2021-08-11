Qumu Adds Customer-Defined Encryption Keys, Expanding Options for Securing Video Content

Qumu+Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced the availability of customer-defined encryption keys, giving users additional options for how they control and secure their video content.

Customer-defined encryption keys are the latest addition to Qumu’s holistic, enterprise-grade security approach. Users already benefit from automatic protection and encryption of internal and external video streams when they use the Qumu video platform. This new capability enables users to customize encryption keys aligned to meet government or industry regulations, policies and internal workflows—an appealing option for many organizations across industries looking to securely deliver video at scale, from financial services to life sciences and healthcare.

“Multi-layer, customized security for video content is more vital than ever given the rise of remote work and an evolving regulatory environment,” said Andi+Mann, chief technology officer, Qumu. “We understand that every time a user puts out a video, they’re trusting Qumu with intellectual property or customer information. Customer-defined encryption is Qumu’s latest way of giving our customers the reigns when it comes to how they secure their video content.”

For more information about Qumu Cloud, please connect+with+us or visit Qumu.com

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu+(Nasdaq: QUMU) empowers hyper-distributed organizations to leverage the full power of video to move forward, faster. Qumu’s Video Engagement platform helps businesses build connectedness and shape a culture that is more engaged, motivated, and aligned to drive impact in a work from wherever, whenever world.

