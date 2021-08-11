Logo
JetBlue Technology Ventures' Portfolio Company Joby Aviation Becomes Publicly Traded Company

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

JetBlue Technology Ventures (JTV), the corporate venture capital subsidiary of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), today congratulates its portfolio company Joby+Aviation%2C+Inc. (Joby) on the completion of its merger with Reinvent Technology Partners (Reinvent), a special purpose acquisition company. The combined company is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for public trading under the ticker symbols “JOBY” and “JOBY WS,” respectively.

“We’re incredibly proud of the Joby team for all of the hard work that led to this moment and look forward to following their success for years to come. Joby’s product will transform the way that people move about urban environments every day, and also solve rising traffic congestion and vehicle pollution within connected cities,” said Amy Burr, president of JetBlue Technology Ventures.

Joby is building a fully-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger aircraft that it intends to operate for commercial use in the U.S. beginning in 2024. The piloted, four-passenger aircraft travels at speeds up to 200 miles per hour, flies 150 miles on a single charge, and will be significantly quieter than existing rotorcraft or small planes during takeoff and landing.

“Aviation connects the world in critically important ways, but today it does that at the expense of our planet. By taking Joby public we have the opportunity to drive a renaissance in aviation, making emissions-free flight a part of everyday life. This is our generation’s moonshot moment, and at Joby we’re proud to be leaning in,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO at Joby.

JTV’s initial 2017 strategic investment in Joby aligns with its commitment to identify and invest in sustainable travel technology. In doing so, the subsidiary also aids JetBlue’s mission to become a sustainability leader. This announcement follows recent news that JetBlue is working in conjunction with Joby and Signature Aviation to ensure that the carbon markets for aviation include the generation of credits for flights powered by green electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies.

JTV continues to support Joby’s success via follow-on investments and assistance to help grow the company. JTV’s founder Bonny Simi joined Joby in December 2020 to serve as Joby’s Head of Air Operations and People to continue to guide the strategic direction of the company.

About JetBlue Technology Ventures

JetBlue Technology Ventures invests in and partners with early stage startups innovating in the travel, transportation, and hospitality industries. The company prioritizes investments that advance the seamless customer-centric journey; reimagine the accommodation experience; next-generation aviation operations and enterprise tech; distribution, loyalty, and revenue management; and sustainable travel. Founded in 2016, JetBlue Technology Ventures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and is located in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.JetBlueVentures.com.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc. is a California-headquartered transportation company developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service beginning in 2024. The aircraft, which has a range of 150 miles on a single charge, can transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph. It is designed to help reduce urban congestion and accelerate the shift to sustainable modes of transit. Founded in 2009, Joby employs more than 800 people, with offices in Santa Cruz, San Carlos, and Marina, California, as well as Washington D.C. and Munich, Germany. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005114/en/

