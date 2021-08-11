Logo
Amid Uncertainty, Texas Online Preparatory School is Ready to Give Students Consistency and Motivation this School Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS), a full-time, tuition-free online public school program of Huntsville Independent School District, is prepared to start the new school year and give students in grades 3-12 a personalized education option designed to help them succeed. TOPS students and teachers hop online to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 12.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. TOPS’ online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Staffed by Texas licensed teachers, TOPS offers an engaging approach to learning, delivering rich, rigorous curriculum that challenges students to achieve their full potential. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like TOPS reported+lower+learning+loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend TOPS also have the opportunity to prepare for their futures. High school students can participate in the Career+Prep+Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore a number of fields. Students can also earn certifications and college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

“Last year was rough on Texas families, but at TOPS, we pride ourselves on having a consistent educational model and compassionate teachers who are committed to student achievement and success,” said Julie Overholt, Stride’s Vice President over the Central Region. “We are all excited for another year of growth with our students.”

Many are approaching this school year with cautious optimism. During the pandemic, parents realized that attending online school is a safe, alternative option that encourages academic excellence and growth in all students. According to a recent survey+by+Stride%2C+Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning.And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

TOPS is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about TOPS and how to enroll, visit tops.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Texas Online Preparatory School

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) is a public school that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TOPS is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a partnership between Huntsville Independent School District and K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TOPS, visit tops.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005003/en/

