OLB Group Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 12 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB) ("OLB", the "Company"), an emerging FinTech company leveraging proprietary omnicommerce and blockchain technology to build customized payment solutions, will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 after market close on Thursday August 12, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss OLB’s second quarter 2021 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from questions submitted to OLB Investor Relations at [email protected] by shareholders and interested investors . Management will also address questions on:

Previously announced Non-Binding Letter of Intent to acquire a portfolio of over 1,200 CBD merchants with annual transaction volume of $300 million and representing potential revenue of $13 million with a forecasted contribution of $3.6 Million in EBITDA when closed.

Launching a wholly-owned subsidiary, DMint, for the purpose of further increasing corporate revenue and profitability by cryptocurrency mining with an initial deployment of 1,000 Asics mining computers.

To participate in the earnings call, please use the following information:

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.incommgloibalevents.com%2Fregistration%2Fq4inc%2F8477%2Fthe-olb-group-inc-q2-earnings-call%2F+%0A

You will receive your access details via email.

Future OLB Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press Releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing [email protected].

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a payment facilitator and commerce service provider that delivers cloud-based merchant services for web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations. OLB provides a seamless, end-to-end digital commerce solution that includes site creation, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, outbound marketing, sales reporting, and fundraising. With services from private label shopping sites designed to maintain the unique look or feel of the merchant website, to order fulfillment and customer service, OLB remains invisible to the user and promotes the merchant’s brand with market-leading technology and solutions. For more information about solutions, services, or to find a reseller, please visit www.olb.com. Investor information is available at www.olb.com%2Finvestors-data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005483/en/