Ampio Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options, today announced that the company will host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 13-15, 2021

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 27-30, 2021

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion™, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2037 and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA).

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "could," "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's ability to access equity financing and fund research and development programs and operations through the fourth quarter of 2022, expectations with respect to Ampion, including its ability to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options (including COVID-19) and its ability to offer the benefits of steroids without the side effects, the significance of reported results in early clinical trials, the timing of patient enrollment for the Phase I Long-COVID trial and the Phase II COVID-19 trials, the timing and outcome of the Company's application for Emergency Use Authorization of Ampion in COVID-19 patients with inhalation and intravenous routes of drug delivery, the term of Ampion's patent protection and the timing and likelihood of Ampion's approval as a novel biologic under the BPCIA, including the availability of 12-year FDA market exclusivity in connection with such approval. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Ampio and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, in Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Katie Kennedy

[email protected]

610-731-1045

