HPIL Holding (HPIL), Announces it has Officially been Approved by the OTC for its OTCIQ Application

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that its application with the OTCIQ (www.otciq.com) has been approved effective immediately. "The Company will now remain as a parent holding company to the divisions: Cybernetic Technologies, Apogee Dynamics, NFT Procurement, World Gaming Group and Medusa Artificial Intelligence", said Stephen Brown the CEO.

OTC Quote on August 10th, 2021: Congratulations! Your application for OTCIQ service has been approved. The OTCIQ Agreement form was sent via DocuSign to Stephen Brown's email.

"We are proud with our accomplishments in such a short time and will continue with a transparent yet aggressive business acumen", said Stephen Brown, CEO

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information:

HPIL Holding

1720 650 West Georgia St

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8

Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO

[email protected]

Ph: (778) 819-1956

