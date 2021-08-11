Logo
Warren Buffett: Good Managers Should Be Good Investors as Well

Investing and CEO capital allocation decisions have much in common

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Aug 11, 2021

Summary

  • Buffett believes CEOs should be investors as well
  • Buying stocks and buying businesses are similar
Article's Main Image

In 2005, at the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) shareholders, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) stated that he believed every CEO should know more about investing.

His logic was simple. CEOs have to deal with significant capital allocation decisions every day, which includes acquiring other companies. This is very similar to investing in stocks and shares. When buying equities, investors are buying a piece of a business. At its core, it is the same process of one business buying another, although the figures involved may be slightly different and the level of control is significantly higher.

If a CEO does not understand whether or not it is worth buying a stock like Apple (APPL) or IBM (

IBM, Financial), how are they going to be able to determine if one potential bolt-on acquisition is better than another?

Here's how Buffett put it at the 2005 meeting:

"I will have friends who are CEOs of companies and they'll have somebody else handle their money. If you say to them, you know, should you buy Coca-Cola (

KO, Financial) or Gillette or something like that, they'll say that's much too tough. I don't understand that sort of thing. What do I know about investing? And then some investment banker walks in the next day with the idea they buy a $3 billion company, which is just buying a lot of shares of stock in one company, and they'll run through some little two-hour presentation and turn it over to a strategic planning group and think that they are then the ones that should make that decision as to whether to buy multibillion-dollar businesses when they really don't feel they're qualified to make $10,000 decisions with their own money."

Reviewing capital allocation decisions

Even though Buffett made these statements more than 15 years ago, they are still relevant today. CEOs are happy to pull the trigger just to get a deal done and look good. They are not particularly bothered about whether or not the deal actually yields results for investors.

The challenge for investors is distinguishing between CEOs who are good capital allocators and those who are not. We do not have the advantage of being able to look at their personal investment portfolios, so that's not really an option.

However, we can look at past capital allocation decisions. While past performance should never be used as a guide to future potential, if a company manager has made a string of sensible deals in the past, at least there is evidence to show that they know what they are doing (or knew what they were doing at the time of the acquisitions).

An excellent resource for researching capital allocation decisions is conference call transcripts. On a handful of occasions, I have seen managers quote Buffett, which suggests they have at least read some of his work. As one of the greatest capital allocators of all time, this is a great starting point.

Another strong indicator is comments around share repurchases. Some companies will only buy back stock when they believe the shares are trading at a discount to their estimate of intrinsic value. The reasoning behind this is usually explained on conference calls.

Finding managers who act like investors is not an easy task. There's no one-size-fits-all template available for investors to use to assess CEOs on their investing or capital allocation ability.

Nevertheless, by looking at past comments and past performance, we can build some idea of how these managers functions and hopefully swing the odds of success in our favor.

Also check out:
Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
