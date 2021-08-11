OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Acquisition BCD Fire Secures Three New Contracts in the Third Quarter of 2021, Valued at Over $1.5 Million

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc ( ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed three acquisitions in 2021, including that of BCD Fire, on April 12th. ILUS has also recently signed two Letters of Intent for the acquisition of two US companies. In addition to BCD Fire, which supplies, installs, and maintains fixed fire systems and life safety equipment in the Middle East, ILUS is also currently assessing the acquisition of another fixed fire system company in the United States.



Located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and founded in 2014, BCD Fire is a leading systems integrator for fire and life safety systems in the region and is certified by Dubai Civil Defence. The company delivers turnkey projects which incorporate specification, design, installation, support, and maintenance for its customers, and it works extensively on large hotel, resort, commercial and residential projects in the region. Since its acquisition by ILUS earlier this year, the ILUS management team has been working closely with BCD Fire’s management to improve overall efficiency, implement a more effective sales strategy and increase the recurring revenue generated from maintenance services. In this time, ILUS has also appointed Pawel Zbrozekas its Senior Product Manager for Fixed Fire Systems, with Pawel bringing an additional 20 years’ relevant working experience to the team and assuming responsibility for leading the development and certification of ILUS’ fixed water mist suppression systems.

The results of the strategic improvements made by ILUS are evident, with BCD Fire securing 3 new contracts within the last 6 weeks. Further improvements are still being made, with BCD Fire now obtaining further licensing to enable them to complete larger commercial projects by meeting the requirements for more certified personnel and the required cash flow for accepting the payment terms in order to be awarded more significant contracts for multiple simultaneous project sites.

This week, BCD Fire has been awarded the contract for the supply and installation of fire systems, including fire alarm panels and detectors, a central battery system and fire sprinkler system for a commercial tower in Dubai. When completed, this building will be the world’s tallest commercial tower. The BCD team is working under the main contractor for this project and has commenced work on the first phase of the project, with the contract value for this phase sitting at just under $1 million.

BCD Fire has also recently been awarded a contract for the installation of fire alarm systems and a central battery system for a 13-story residential building on the upmarket Dubai Hills Estate in Dubai. This current contract is valued at $426,000 and is for the first of two new buildings on the Estate, with the BCD team now working on being awarded the contract for the second building.

The main contractor for Emirates Hospital, which is also located in Dubai, has recently awarded BCD Fire a contract for the installation of the hospital’s new fire system. This contract, although smaller in value at $141,000, has potential for significant growth should the team be successful in bidding for additional installation requirements and an ongoing maintenance contract.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, said the following, “We feel that we are barely scratching the surface of our potential in the fixed fire system arena, but these recent contracts awarded within a short period of time to BCD Fire do represent the exceptional progress we are making. It is great to see our team being rewarded but it is even better to know that there is so much more to come from BCD Fire and from the fixed systems technology division of ILUS.”

For further information on the companies please see their communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Source: ILUS

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcastsalso may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social &media channels:

website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company ILUS.