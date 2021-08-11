Logo
GE Digital Leads in APM Solutions With a Focus on Customer Success

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

GE+Digital today announced that the latest Verdantix+Buyer%26rsquo%3Bs+Guide+to+Asset+Performance+Management+%28APM%29+Software has recognized GE Digital as a leader in the competitive field with a focus on customer success. The report from Verdantix, an independent industry analyst firm, provides executives at industrial facilities responsible for performance and maintenance optimization with an up-to-date analysis of 27 prominent APM solutions. The report also notes that the APM solutions market is currently sized at $2.7 billion and has a promising forecast – it is expected to grow by 12% year over year to $4.4 billion in 2025.1

According to Verdantix, there are four main functionalities that best constitute a holistic APM offering: Asset Health Monitoring, Asset Failure Prediction, Maintenance Optimization, and Performance Optimization. GE Digital was found to have a comprehensive, cross-industry capability for each category. This report updates and extends Verdantix’s analysis of solutions provided through the Green+Quadrant%3A+APM+Solutions published in June 2020.

In addition, the Buyer’s Guide recognizes GE Digital’s APM software as having:

  • Broad and deep asset health monitoring and failure prediction functionality. GE Digital achieved perfect scores of 3.0/3.0 for asset health monitoring and asset failure prediction functionality in the 2020 Verdantix APM Green Quadrant.This is provided by the full APM suite of software – APM+Health providing a comprehensive view of asset health with performance dashboards; APM+Reliability offering built-in workflows for production loss analysis, root cause analysis, and statistical reliability analysis and optimization; APM+Strategy for risk-based analysis and optimization; and APM+Integrity to manage risk, lower inspection costs, and ensure regulatory compliance. The report also included GE Digital’s SmartSignal software that offers predictive maintenance functionality driven by time-to-action forecast analytics in this category.
  • Implementation and asset class expertise that drives accelerated project success. The report acknowledges GE Digital’s Industrial+Managed+Services (IMS) as ensuring customers can capitalize on the long-term value of their APM solution with training, process development, and asset monitoring through Digital+Twin technology. GE Digital’s IMS centers worldwide monitor more than 8,000 customer assets and have saved industrial companies a total of $1.5B+ USD in avoided costs. By managing the software and analytics, and providing expert services, IMS experts augment and expand a company’s digital capabilities and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) staff.
  • Comprehensive and use-case specific mobile applications. APM’s Rounds Data Collection module allows users to efficiently collect and analyze equipment readings.

“GE Digital is a protagonist in its core vision to connect asset reliability with financial performance metrics and is supported by its well-founded subject matter expertise and comprehensive implementation programme,” said Victor Voulgaropoulos, industry analyst for Verdantix. “The APM solution market has exhibited resiliency to the COVID-19 pandemic, with operations and maintenance leaders turning to digital solutions to help optimize asset performance and intervention strategies to counteract demand shocks and supply chain disruptions.”

According to Verdantix, digitally-enabled automation and remote operations are now a high priority across all industries. This trend has created demand for upgrading legacy infrastructure and a mindset change across all levels of an organization, from technicians and engineers to directors and executives.

“APM solutions are playing a key role in ensuring reliable operations and minimizing outages, which have substantial financial, legal, and safety implications in critical industries,” said Linda Rae, General Manager of GE Digital’s Power Generation and Oil & Gas business. “We’re very pleased that GE Digital has been recognized not only for our APM solution, but for our ability to help customers achieve success with it.”

More information about GE Digital’s Asset Performance Management software solutions can be found here.

About GE Digital

GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital’s product portfolio – including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation – helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com%2Fdigital.

1 see Verdantix+Market+Size+And+Forecast%3A+Asset+Performance+Management+Solutions+2019-2025.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210811005558r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005558/en/

