Wendy's and REEF Announce Development Commitment for 700 Delivery Kitchens Across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom by 2025

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wendy's and REEF Announce Development Commitment for 700 Delivery Kitchens Across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom by 2025

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

50 delivery kitchens to be operating by year-end

Collaboration builds on successful pilot program in Canada

Development commitment makes REEF the Company's first franchisee in the United Kingdom

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio and MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021

DUBLIN, Ohio and MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company and REEF – the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs and kitchens – today announced a new development commitment to open and operate 700 delivery kitchens over the next five years across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. The commitment builds upon the successful test of eight delivery kitchens in Canada beginning in late 2020. Through this commitment, REEF will become the first Wendy's® franchisee in the United Kingdom.

Wendy_Logo.jpg

Wendy's and REEF expect to open approximately 50 delivery kitchens in 2021, with the remainder launched by 2025.

"The demand for convenient delivery solutions means we must look for opportunities beyond our traditional restaurant formats, especially in dense urban areas," said Abigail Pringle, Wendy's President, International and Chief Development Officer. "This partnership with REEF is testimony to our ambitions, the potential we see to grow our beloved brand and our quest to reach more customers in more ways."

"We are proud to partner with Wendy's to show how a restaurant brand can successfully and conveniently scale with REEF's delivery kitchen platform to reach more customers faster and with Wendy's world famous commitment to quality food and service," said Michael Beacham, President of REEF Kitchens. "Wendy's is an incredible brand and we look forward to being a part of their continued success in the future."

REEF's network of delivery kitchens, in over 30 cities around the world, helps reduce traffic congestion and pollution by bringing food closer to the customer. REEF Kitchens are conveniently placed and mean shorter deliveries in your neighborhood.

ABOUT REEF:
REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that bring the best goods, services and experiences to the neighborhood. With an ecosystem of 5,000 locations and a team of over 18,000 people, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery kitchens in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we're making the place you live, the place you love to be.

ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

favicon.png?sn=DA71382&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendys-and-reef-announce-development-commitment-for-700-delivery-kitchens-across-the-us-canada-and-the-united-kingdom-by-2025-301352804.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA71382&Transmission_Id=202108111000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA71382&DateId=20210811
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment