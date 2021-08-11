SiriusXM and Pandora Launch 'Small Stage Series' - Top Artists in Music and Comedy Performing at Small Iconic Venues

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and Pandora announced today the Small Stage Series, a series of performances with premier artists spanning music genres and styles, and comedy, and held in small iconic venues.

Launching on August 19 with Dave Matthews live from a secret location and Kane Brown from Nashville, Small Stage Series will feature exclusive performances in cities across the country. The multi-genre spanning line-up of shows will give SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners the chance to see their favorite artists live in intimate settings, along with an exclusive keepsake to commemorate what might be some subscribers' first live event in a very long time.

"To acknowledge the grit and resilience of people across the country, we are overjoyed to bring our listeners and subscribers a series of unforgettable experiences in very special places, and in the safest way we know how to bring live events back to fans," said SiriusXM Chief Content Officer, Scott Greenstein. "Access to these shows and performances is the advantage of being a SiriusXM subscriber and Pandora listener, and it is what we love to do. The series is a showcase that represents SiriusXM's amazing array of audio entertainment, spanning all musical styles and spotlight fan-favorite and top-tier talent performing in secret locations and limited-size iconic venues across the U.S., giving SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners the opportunity to once again safely see their favorites live."

To maintain the highest public health standards and/or requirements, SiriusXM will adhere to health and safety protocols for each venue, and all state and local health mandates to protect attendees, staff, and artists.

SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series Lineup:

http://www.siriusxm.com/ smallstageseries

Brandi Carlile: Six-time GRAMMY® Award winning singer-songwriter, producer and #1 NY Times Bestselling author will perform an exclusive invitation-only show for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on an outdoor stage at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, on Sunday, August 22. The intimate performance will air live on SiriusXM's The Spectrum channel. The special concert, in the midst of her Right On Time Tour, will feature Brandi Carlile performing signature songs from her career, as well as music from her highly-anticipated new album, In These Silent Days. Proof of vaccination will be required to attend.

Coldplay: GRAMMY® Award winning British rock band will perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York in a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Thursday, September 23. The exclusive concert marks the first time that Coldplay has performed at the iconic venue and comes ahead of the band's 9th studio album Music of the Spheres, which is scheduled to be released on October 15. The concert, the first full show for the band since the start of the pandemic, will air live nationwide on SiriusXM.

Dave Matthews: GRAMMY® Award winning singer-songwriter will perform an exclusive intimate invitation-only acoustic set for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Thursday, August 19 at an outdoor secret location. The intimate show will air live on SiriusXM's Dave Matthews Band Radio. The special concert will feature music spanning the influential artist and songwriter's career. Proof of vaccination will be required to attend.

Glass Animals: British alternative band will perform an exclusive intimate invitation-only show for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Monday, October 4 at Metro in Chicago, IL. The concert, amid the band's Dreamland Tour, will feature Glass Animals performing music from their three full length albums, including 2020's Dreamland and their Double-Platinum hit "Heat Waves," and will air on SiriusXM's Alt Nation channel.

H.E.R.: Academy and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer songwriter will perform at an iconic music venue in a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Tuesday, November 2. The exclusive concert, which will feature H.E.R. performing music from her recently released Back Of My Mind album, marks the first time that H.E.R. has performed at the iconic venue. The concert will air live nationwide on SiriusXM's The Heat channel.

J Balvin: The global ambassador of Reggaeton will record an exclusive Pandora LIVE El Pulso in September in New York City. The special performance will feature the Grammy Award winning artist performing his worldwide hits as well as music from his upcoming album that's often heard on Pandora's #1 Latin station, El Pulso. Twenty fans will have the opportunity to witness the exclusive show taping live and those unable to attend will be able to enjoy the event virtually on October 13 at live.pandora.com. The performance will also air on SiriusXM's Caliente and Pitbull's Globalization channels.

John Mulaney: Comedian John Mulaney will perform an intimate stand-up set for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Wednesday, September 1 at City Winery in New York City. Among many other accomplishments, John has hosted Saturday Night Live four times and done three Netflix specials: New In Town, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous at Radio City. The Emmy-award winning comic recently kicked-off his highly-anticipated new tour, "From Scratch," which has sold out venues across the country.

Kane Brown: Multi-platinum award-winning Country sensation Kane Brown will give SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners an exclusive look into his Blessed and Free Tour with a special performance during rehearsals on Thursday, August 19. The intimate performance will air on SiriusXM's The Highway on Friday, August 27 at 12:00 pm and 8:00 pm ET, select songs will also air on SiriusXM's Hits 1. The show will feature Kane Brown performing songs straight off his tour setlist, including several chart-topping hits. Proof of vaccination will be required to attend.

Kenny Chesney: The 8-time Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year will perform an exclusive concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners featuring the songs that have defined coming of age over the last 15 years. This intimate concert will mark Chesney's only concert this year ahead of his wildly anticipated Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour. This very special show features Chesney performing songs from across his career, including many of the #1s that made him Billboard's biggest Country Singles Chart artist; it will air on his exclusive SiriusXM channel, No Shoes Radio.

Shaggy: Multi-GRAMMY® Award winning reggae icon and host of the new radio show, Shaggy's Yaad on SiriusXM FLY, will perform an exclusive invitation-only show for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on an outdoor stage at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, on Thursday, August 26. The intimate show will air on SiriusXM FLY on Sunday, September 5 at 8:00 pm ET. The special concert will feature Shaggy performing fan-favorites from his illustrious career. Proof of vaccination will be required to attend.

Twenty One Pilots: The GRAMMY® Award winning duo will perform an exclusive intimate show for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners at the Newport Music Hall in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, September 8. Ahead of their sold-out "Takeøver Tour," the duo will be performing some of their biggest songs to date including selections from their acclaimed new album, Scaled And Icy. The concert will air on SiriusXM's Alt Nation channel, with select songs also airing on SiriusXM Hits 1.

