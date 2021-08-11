Flip or Fold. Either Way, You'll Fly on T-Mobile: America's 5G Leader.

Your new favorite F words: Flip, Fold and FREE. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G are both coming to T-Mobile...and new and existing customers — including small businesses — can get the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G FREE (or up to $1000 off Z Fold3 5G) with an eligible trade-in! Plus, new watches and a 5G tablet are coming — Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G — and of course loads of deals on the watches and the latest 5G tech from Samsung to stay better connected on America’s fastest, largest and most reliable 5G network. Both smartphones and watches are available for pre-order today with availability on August 27 with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G available this Friday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005597/en/

To show why T-Mobile is THE place to get Samsung’s latest 5G smartphones, the Un-carrier rolled out a giant Augmented Reality (AR) version of its network map in places like Times Square and Santa Monica. The map clearly illustrates how T-Mobile customers get the leading 5G network, and breaks down the Un-carrier’s winning blend of Extended Range and Ultra Capacity 5G across the country, 3D style. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The 5G era is HERE and with the latest devices from Samsung, T-Mobile is bringing even more options to tap into all that goodness on our incredible 5G network — the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “But you don’t have to take my word for it … check out the incredible new AR network map that shows how the Un-carrier’s 5G network blows the Carriers’ out of the water.”

To show why T-Mobile is THE place to get Samsung’s latest 5G smartphones, the Un-carrier rolled out a giant Augmented Reality (AR) version of its network map in places like Times Square and Santa Monica. The map clearly illustrates how T-Mobile customers get the leading 5G network, and breaks down the Un-carrier’s winning blend of Extended Range and Ultra Capacity 5G across the country, 3D style.

T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 305 million people across 1.7 million square miles — bigger in size than both of the Carriers’ 5G networks combined. And that’s only part of it! T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity now covers 165 million people and is well on its way to cover 200 million people by the end of this year. To celebrate all the 5G wins, T-Mobile’s got serious deals for all customers: new, existing, and even small business customers.

FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (or up to $1000 off the Z Fold3 5G) via 24 or 36 monthly device credits respectively when you trade in an eligible phone, pick up your new phone on T-Mobile’s interest-free Equipment Installation Plan (EIP) on Magenta MAX — T-Mobile’s best 5G plan that can’t slow you down based on how much smartphone data you use. Max 4 per account.

Or get $500 off a Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or Galaxy Z Fold3 5G via 24 or 36 monthly device credits respectively when you trade in an eligible phone, pick up your new phone on EIP on any postpaid plan. Max 4 per account.

FREE Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a new DIGITS line on a qualifying plan.

BOGO on Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic, pick up the first with a new DIGITS line and the second Galaxy Watch4 Classic is free with 24 monthly bill credits and qualifying service.

HALF OFF Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a new line on a qualifying plan.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G opens to a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate on both the main and cover screens. And for the first time ever on the Galaxy Z Series, Samsung brings its Note series technology to Z Fold3 5G — S Pen functionality. It also comes equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery and three 12MP rear cameras. On the flipside… The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G opens up to a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by a 3,300 mAh battery and dual-rear 12MP cameras. The latest generation of Samsung foldables are redesigned for durability: both foldables are IPX8 water resistant, built with Samsung’s Armor Aluminum and come equipped with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ to help protect against scratches and accidental drops. When it comes to 5G? Both the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G tap into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G for breadth and speed across the country. Check out the unboxing video to see them both in action, here.

Pair those new foldables with Magenta MAX and stream all day, every day on T-Mobile’s best plan with unlimited Premium Data (4G and 5G) that can’t slow you down based on how much smartphone data you use. Not to mention ALL the other benefits that Un-carrier customers get.

Looking for a tablet or watch instead? The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G features an expansive 12.4-inch screen, packs a powerful 10,090 mAh battery and can sync across different Galaxy devices giving more freedom to creativity. This sweet new tablet is powered by 5G and comes included with the new S Pen! The Galaxy Watch4 Series has advanced hardware performance and delivers a more seamless and connected user experience than before. These new devices have also been completely redesigned to provide consumers with tools to manage their wellness.

Starting today, customers can pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in Phantom Black, Lavender, Green and Cream starting at $41.67/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $999.99), the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G in Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver starting at $50/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $1,799.99). Also available for pre-order today is the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, starting at $12.50/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $299.99) and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, starting at $16.67/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $399.99). The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is available this Friday, August 13, starting at $25/month ($69.99 down, Full Retail Price: $669.99) – all for 24 (or, for Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, 36) months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan with qualifying credit.

For more information on the new Samsung products and offers at T-Mobile, visit www.t-mobile.com%2Foffers%2Fsamsung-phone-deals.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Z Flip3 & Z Fold3: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits; or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $1,799.99 – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G). Galaxy Watch & Tab: If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits; credits stop & remaining balance on required finance agreement becomes due. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. If you’ve cancelled lines in past 90 days you may need to reactivate them first. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. MAX: Activate UHD streaming on capable device, or video typically streams at 480p. ​Most Reliable: According to independent third party umlaut from crowdsourced user experience data (January to July 2021). Fastest: According to Opensignal Awards based on average speeds (USA: 5G User Experience Report July 2021). See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005597/en/