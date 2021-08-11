Logo
Invitation to Presentation of Immunovia's Interim Report January - June 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LUND (SWEDEN), Aug. 11, 2021

LUND (SWEDEN), Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia will publish the company's interim report for the period January 1 - June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 16:00 CEST. Investors, analysts and media are invited to a telephone conference with web presentation on the same day at 16:30 CEST.

CEO Patrik Dahlen will present Immunovia and comment on the interim report.

Medical Director Dr. Thomas King, Sr. Marketing Director US Cindy Callahan and CEO Patrik Dahlen will also provide an update about the marketing plans following the launch of the IMMRayTM PanCan-d test. The presentations will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 74

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 90 31

United States: +1 631 913 14 22 PIN: 38748855#

Belgium: +32 240 358 51

Denmark: +45 787 232 52

France: +33 170 750 775

Germany: +49 692 222 391 66

Norway: +47 239 639 38

Switzerland: +41 225 805 976

Netherlands: +31 207 219 496

Link to the webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/14001

Following the telephone conference, a recording will be available on Immunovia's website (www.immunovia.com).

For more information, please contact:
Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray™ PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com. The European launch plan will be communicated during the second half of 2021.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-immunovia-s-interim-report-january---june-2021,c3395056

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO72130&sd=2021-08-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-immunovias-interim-report-january--june-2021-301353359.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO72130&Transmission_Id=202108111018PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO72130&DateId=20210811
