First Eagle Investment Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Agnico Eagle Mines, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Sherwin-Williams Co

- New Purchases: AIR, ADTN, AEIS, HTH, ATI, CRMT, AVD, AMWD, AMKR, ASYS, APOG, TREC, MTOR, ATRO, AVT, ESTE, OPCH, AX, CAMP, CRS, CVCO, CNTY, CIR, TPR, COHU, FIX, CMC, CVGI, CMTL, CONN, CVA, CCRN, CUTR, DSX, DGII, DXYN, DCO, NPO, ETH, FORM, GPX, ROCK, GFF, HP, HXL, HUBG, HUN, IIVI, IDCC, TILE, IIN, ITI, KIRK, KLIC, LXU, LYTS, TBI, LAKE, MTG, MGPI, MAC, MCHX, MCS, MOD, MGI, NNBR, DS, NR, ORI, OLN, ZEUS, OFIX, OSTK, PCTI, GLT, PKOH, PBI, RDN, SRGA, RGS, ONTO, RUTH, SBCF, DHC, SKY, SAH, SCS, STC, SRI, SUP, SKT, TCBI, TOL, TRN, TGI, UCTT, UFCS, VSEC, VECO, MNTX, VSH, WNC, WCC, DZSI, AAWW, HAYN, ACR, PGTI, PRIM, ALGT, REED, PRTS, INFN, GRBK, AROC, LL, APEI, ORN, HCCI, RLGT, DAN, IPI, HCI, MG, ZVO, NVGS, QRHC, SEM, RILY, KAR, KRA, QNST, LIQT, CLDT, AOSL, SIX, FN, TROX, AL, CHEF, ACHC, SLCA, MTDR, NGVC, RLGY, ALEX, TPH, TMHC, TSC, AHH, NDLS, ASC, PBPB, LGIH, NMIH, BHR, HMHC, NWHM, FLXN, REPH, CSLT, ATEN, MC, LPG, FFWM, HRTG, CCS, TMST, LMB, SIEN, AINC, UNVR, BW, HZN, UFAB, OOMA, HLI, DSKE, JAX, GSM, SCWX, HRI, ASIX, AA, ICHR, JELD, CARS, LXFR, AVYA, KLR, USX, STIM, MESA, SIC, ACA, LTHM, VIAO, OCDX, CHK,
- Added Positions: BABA, WLTW, BDX, NOV, KOF, MMP, ORLA, DEI, HD, LYG, RDS.A, SNY, UL, GSK, DEO, CRH, BTI,
- Reduced Positions: LIN, NTR, AEM, AXP, ORCL, TFC, TXN, SMG, XRAY, BRO, XOM, KHC, SLB, WFC, CMCSA, IMO, V, FB, USB, ANTM, SBUX, WY, TRV, PEP, RGLD, ROST, BKNG, PPG, DE, ADI, Y, MDT, UGI, GOOGL, FLS, SCHW, EPD,
- Sold Out: SHW, CMLS,
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 26,857,426 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 29,872,460 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 25,493,966 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,483,957 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 9,765,589 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $33.91, with an estimated average price of $30.99. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LSB Industries Inc (LXU)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in LSB Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $6.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61. The stock is now traded at around $193.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 416 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 79.32%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,707,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV by 332.64%. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 381,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $337.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 57,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 1649.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 1649.71%. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $2.83, with an estimated average price of $2.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 177,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 1635.52%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.Sold Out: Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cumulus Media Inc. The sale prices were between $9 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $10.55.Reduced: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 23.19%. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 5,256,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 63.98%. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 78,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 66.23%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 25,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 38.73%. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 69,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 65.9%. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 38,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 21.49%. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 199,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.
