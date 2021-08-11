Logo
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Agnico Eagle Mines, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Sherwin-Williams Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, The Home Depot Inc, AAR Corp, Adtran Inc, sells Agnico Eagle Mines, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, Visa Inc, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC owns 295 stocks with a total value of $40 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

First Eagle Investment 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+eagle+investment/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Eagle Investment
  1. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 26,857,426 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 29,872,460 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 25,493,966 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,483,957 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 9,765,589 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
New Purchase: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $33.91, with an estimated average price of $30.99. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LSB Industries Inc (LXU)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in LSB Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $6.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61. The stock is now traded at around $193.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 79.32%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,707,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV by 332.64%. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 381,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $337.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 57,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 1649.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 1649.71%. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $2.83, with an estimated average price of $2.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 177,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 1635.52%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Sold Out: Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cumulus Media Inc. The sale prices were between $9 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $10.55.

Reduced: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 23.19%. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 5,256,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 63.98%. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 78,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Visa Inc (V)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 66.23%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 25,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 38.73%. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 69,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 65.9%. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 38,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 21.49%. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 199,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Eagle Investment. Also check out:

1. First Eagle Investment's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Eagle Investment's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Eagle Investment's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Eagle Investment keeps buying
