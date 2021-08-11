Novamind Divests Non-Core Retreat Investment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Novamind Divests Non-Core Retreat Investment

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced that it has completed the sale of the Company's investment in the Synthesis Institute, a leader in psychedelic retreats and practitioner training programs located in the Netherlands ("Synthesis").

Novamind led Synthesis' seed financing in 2019 with a strategic investment of €750,000 (the "Strategic Investment"). Pursuant to the terms of an agreement between Synthesis and Novamind, Synthesis purchased Novamind's Strategic Investment for €1,200,000 yielding a 60 per cent return on investment.

"Novamind was a strategic investor in Synthesis at an early stage, helping to influence the company's direction and expansion," said Rachel Aidan, Chief Executive Officer of Synthesis. "We remain aligned in our common mission to increase access to safe, regulated psychedelic-assisted healing."

Novamind realized gross proceeds of approximately CAN$1,760,000 from the sale of its Strategic Investment in Synthesis ("Sale Proceeds"). Including the Sale Proceeds, Novamind's balance sheet is strengthened with a total of CAN$9,207,945 in cash and short-term investments, and no debt (unaudited figures as at August 10, 2021).

Novamind further announced that it has elected not to proceed with a proposed investment in the Circadia Center, a retreat company operating in Costa Rica. Exiting the Company's investments in Synthesis and Circadia is a strategic decision that enables Novamind to focus on the expansion of its network of clinics and clinical research sites located in the United States.

"Novamind has experienced rapid growth in its two core businesses," said Yaron Conforti, Chief Executive Officer and Director. "We've established a unique and scalable business model that serves clients at our clinics and drug developers at our research sites. We are now exclusively focused on the continued growth of our clinic and contract research organization businesses, with near-term expansion into other U.S. states and an exciting pipeline of clinical trials."

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

About the Synthesis Institute

Founded in 2018, Synthesis is a legal, scientist-backed psychedelic wellness, research and education platform outside of Amsterdam. Synthesis is pioneering models for transformative wellness through professional, clinically-inspired psychedelic experiences and training, providing unprecedented access for people seeking alternative therapies, as well as new modes of study for researchers investigating the effects of psychedelics in a professional setting. For more information, or to set up an exploration call, visitwww.synthesisinstitute.com and www.synthesisretreat.com.

Contact Information

Novamind
Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director
Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications
Email: [email protected]

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659271/Novamind-Divests-Non-Core-Retreat-Investment

img.ashx?id=659271

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment