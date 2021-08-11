Dinewise Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") announced net income of $31,171 for six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $15,354 for the same period 2020. Our results for the second quarter 2021 were a direct result of the completed transformation of our business model through our brand PawnTrust. PawnTrust is now focused on micro lending with an emphasis on Pawn Shops. The company has further changed its logo that specifically portrays its desires. The "T" in Trust is replaced with the 'Pawnbroker Symbol' of the 3 spheres suspended from a bar. This symbol which dates back to pre "Medieval Times" and represents one of the oldest and most successful forms of banking that existed in ancient Greek and Roman Empires and seen across China over 1500 years ago.

"We wanted to ensure our logo and name represented the stability, longevity and profitability of this form of banking... I believe we got it right," Christina Moore, Director of Dinewise.

PawnTrust makes small business loans to Pawn Shops that enables them to meet the financial needs of its consumers that are not offered by other institutions. PawnTrust with its innovative virtual funding model decreases cost while gaining market share and profitability. PawnTrust has become a unique dominating provider of capital to Pawn Shops that gives consumers the ability to utilize their assets for a loan that may not otherwise be afforded to them.

To access the second quarter report: https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/294213/content

