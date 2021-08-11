Logo
Demand Brand's (DMAN) Lucky Chief Debuts Custom Grinder Jar and Honey Dipped Hemp Rolling Papers Bundle Pack

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DMAN"), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Pacific Technologies Group, Inc., http://www.pacifictechnologiesgroup.com, marketed under the brand "Lucky Chief" http://www.luckychief.com, has officially dropped its first custom products to complement their premium cannabis collection. The two new products Lucky Chief is introducing is an assortment of Honey Dipped Hemp Rolling Papers and a Cannabis Grinder Jar, which are being sold as a package.image.png

"We are responding to individual consumer taste and prior requests and developed the Honey dipped Hemp Rolling Papers because we liked the sweet taste on our lips when rolling, similar to a swisher sweet but wanted to go more organic and away from a blunt and replaced the tobacco leaf with a hemp paper." Shared Ian Dixon, CEO of Demand Brands. "To bundle the papers with the grinder jar was like putting peanut butter and jelly together in a sandwich. The two products go together perfectly and when adding top quality cannabis, you end up with an excellent result."

image-1.png

Lucky Chief expects to also white label the grinder jar for other cannabis companies and will also be selling the custom Lucky Chief Grinder Jars and Honey Dipped Hemp Rolling papers without cannabis on its website.

About Lucky Chief - Lucky Chief is a lifestyle brand and is a pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids. Lucky Chief was one of the first licensed producers of cannabis concentrates in California out of their Type 7 Lab in Oakland Ca and have their own in-house catalog of THC genetics. The vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" operation has been on dispensary shelves since 2016. The brand prides itself on their in-house cannabis dispensary named the Cannabis Outlet with the flagship location under construction in Atwater, Ca.

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes", "belief", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "projects" "will", or "plans" to be uncertain and forward looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Press Contact:

[email protected]
323-967-7900

SOURCE: Demand Brands, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659180/Demand-Brands-DMAN-Lucky-Chief-Debuts-Custom-Grinder-Jar-and-Honey-Dipped-Hemp-Rolling-Papers-Bundle-Pack

