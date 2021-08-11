ZASH Global Media Greenlights Reality TV Series Slate

PR Newswire

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZASH Global Media and Entertainment (ZASH) the entertainment industry disrupter led by Chairman and Co-Founder Ted Farnsworth, Co-Founder Jaeson Ma and Co-Founder Vincent Butta, have begun their push into the popular reality series space, greenlighting three new reality series for production – "Love is Blurred," "Own-It," and Millennium Penthouse Dance Party." The three shows serve as the debut slate from ZASH, which, has built a robust portfolio of entertainment assets including production and distribution companies and platforms globally through a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions.

The three series will be the first shows to be distributed via cable television syndication while also streaming exclusively on Lomotif, the hot video sharing social platform owned by ZASH. This unique distribution model is representative of the disruption embraced by ZASH to best serve audiences globally.

"Love is Blurred" is a new entry in the dating show genre. The reality series explores the dating dilemma of 'personality vs looks.' Singles looking for love are paired on a virtual first date. With the help of modern technology, the daters are able to interact from the comfort of their own home and can see and hear everything at their date's home, but the catch is they can't see each other.

"Own-It" is a new cooking competition series where three of the next generation Rock Star Chefs, ready to own their first restaurant, compete for a chance to win a one-year, all-expense paid ownership of a restaurant space. The Challenge is Immense, the Pressure is Real, and the Stakes are High!

"The Millennium Penthouse Dance Party" is a reimagined American Dance Party, powered by the world-famous Millennium Dance Complex. Labeled Hollywood's "Hottest" Dance Studio, founded by CEO AnnMarie Hudson, Millennium Dance Complex is renowned worldwide for producing some of the world's best commercial and non-commercial dancers, who are a vastly unique and diverse group of charismatic trend setters.

On "The Millennium Penthouse Dance Party" There will be no judges, no competition, just pure fashion, music, lifestyle and fun. Each episode will be hosted by a different world famous choreographer, including live performances from some of the planet's top recording artists, DJs and celebrities.

AnnMarie Hudson will also be an executive producer on "The Millennium Penthouse Dance Party" along with J.Todd Harris, (Branded Pictures), David Ladd and Long (Luc) Vu (5x12 Productions).

Veteran producers Marc Sternberg and Brad Kreisberg, who lead ZASH's pursuits in the television/streaming space, assembled the slate and will executive produce each series alongside ZASH Chairman and Co-Founder Ted Farnsworth, Co-Founder Vincent Butta, and Co-Founder Jaeson Ma. Production will begin later this summer.

Marc brings extensive experience in film, television, and digital media. He was involved in acquiring the social media app Triller, overseeing the development of the mobile games for Spies In Disguise and Guns Cars Zombies, as well as producing the Just Jared show based on the pop culture site of the same name. He also produced "The Girl Next Door" (Emile Hirsch, Timothy Oliphant) and "Mirrors" (Kiefer Sutherland) and executive produced "October Sky" (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Brad Kreisberg is known to be one of Hollywood's most innovative and involved creators, producers/directors. His top rated shows and content have appeared on Network Television, Cable, and Digital Platforms in the U.S., and around the world including, NBC, CBS, FOX, MTV, DISCOVERY, BRAVO and YOUTUBE. Some of the #1 hit shows include "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares" With Gordon Ramsay, MTV's ratings blockbusters "Jersey Shore" and "Martha & Snoops Pot Luck Dinner Party" and The Breakout Hit Talk Show "The Real."

ZASH is in the midst of closing its much anticipated merger with Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG), which was first revealed in January 2021, and ZASH recently completed the acquisition of Lomotif through their joint venture, ZVV Media Partners, LLC. Upon closing of the merger between ZASH and Vinco, ZASH will be a public company and controlling shareholder of Vinco, making Lomotif one of the top global, pure play video-sharing social networking platforms to be owned by a U.S. publicly traded company, competing with TikTok and Kuaishou in the space.

ZASH Global Media and Entertainment (ZASH) recently announced it completed the acquisition of Lomotif through their joint venture of ZASH and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ BBIG) known as, ZVV Media Partners, LLC.

Lomotif is one of the fastest growing video-sharing social networking platforms in its category over the last three years, with 225+ million installations of the Lomotif app globally in over 200 countries in 300+ languages. Over 300 million videos are watched on the platform per month and over 10 billion atomic clips (User Generated Content (UGC)) have been used to create more than 750 million videos on the platform since its launch.

About ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation

ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation is an evolving network of synergetic companies working together to disrupt the media and entertainment industry as we know it today. The ZASH team is managed by a group of smart, if not somewhat brazen, consummate disrupters. ZASH believes its management team has an exceptional and unparalleled ability to pivot because their knowledge and experience is steadfast and unyielding. For additional information about ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, please visit ZASH's website at www.zash.global.

About Lomotif

Lomotif is the leading video-sharing social networking platform that is democratizing video creation. Since the company was co-founded by video enthusiast Paul Yang in 2014, Lomotif has been granted three technology patents uniquely focused on empowering creators to share and watch short videos with ease through remix and collaboration. Yang's bold vision is to build the world's largest video vocabulary to accelerate the world's transition to video-first expression. Lomotif, available in the Apple and Google stores, is a breakthrough downloadable app for hip hop, rap, and urban culture across the United States and Latin America. Lomotif is one of five partners selected by Snapchat for a bi-directional integration for posting stories between the two platforms. For additional information about Lomotif Private Limited, please visit Lomotif's website at www.lomotif.com.

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIG) is a selective acquisitions company focused on digital media and content technologies. Vinco's B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) Our strategy is seeking out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and will BE BIG. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

About ZVV Media Partners

ZVV is a joint venture between Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation. Formed in May 2020, ZVV Media Partners now is the majority-owner and operator the popular video-sharing social networking platform Lomotif.

