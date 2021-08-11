SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix to Release smartCar Accessories for Sale

Company anticipated to rollout a series of accessory launches including MagixPower car charger with dual USB-C ports and Power Delivery

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced Applied Magix's planned release of new car accessories. The first accessory is expected to be a MagixPower car charger with dual USB-C ports and Power Delivery (PD) capability.

In June 2021, Applied Magix launched the MagixDrive Wireless CarPlay adapter, the company's first branded and inaugural Apple CarPlay product, which allows users to access CarPlay wirelessly using an iPhone. Going forward, Applied Magix plans to release several other accessories for the smartCar. The MagixPower car charger with dual USB-C ports and Power Delivery (PD) capability is expected to be the first in a series of accessory launches.

"With the 30W PD capabilities of our Truly Convenient charger in your car, not only will your iPhone and iPad charge much faster, reaching 50% charge in half an hour, and 80% charge in an hour, but our charger also provides two USB-C ports, benefitting passengers' iPhones as well. Sharing is caring, after all," says Dr. Harald Zink, CEO of Applied Magix.

The benefits of 30W of Power Delivery can be seen in this analysis:

https://www.inviolabs.com/blogs/news/iphone-11-charging-test-which-usb-pd-charger-is-better

Applied Magix expects the MagixPower car adapter to be available later this year.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products.

