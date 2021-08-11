Logo
The Mosaic Company: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mosaic Team Up To Tackle Hunger in Tampa Bay

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

The partnership commits to opening five local food pantries over the next five years

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and The Mosaic Company (

NYSE:MOS, Financial) today announced a partnership to tackle hunger in Tampa Bay by opening five food pantries in the region over the next five years. The current Super Bowl Champions and Mosaic represent two local leaders with a shared commitment to support the Tampa Bay community. The new partnership seeks to enrich the lives of families in our region and is inspired by Mosaic's mission and passion to address food insecurity, and the Buccaneers extensive community platform to drive social change and empower youth.

"Mosaic has a long history of supporting the communities in which we operate - and where our employees work and live," said Joc O'Rourke, President and CEO of The Mosaic Company. "This partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers represents our continued commitment to help those in need by removing barriers for individuals to thrive and succeed. By improving access to healthy and nutritious food, we are helping to fuel better learning, development and overall wellness - components critical for future success."

The first pantry, which is slated to open in October, will be located at Broward Elementary School in Seminole Heights. The pantry will serve the approximately 300 families in the area, helping children and their families have access to a variety of foods, including perishable and non-perishable options. One in four children in Tampa Bay are food insecure - a number that is even higher in certain areas throughout the region.

"The Buccaneers have always been committed to giving back to the Tampa Bay area by finding ways to provide the resources necessary to improve our communities most in need," said Brian Ford, Chief Operating Officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "This partnership with Mosaic is truly unique because it is specifically focused on making an even greater impact in the area of food insecurity for so many in our region. We believe everyone deserves a level playing field and are excited to partner on this important initiative that will impact so many children and families here locally."

In addition to the Buccaneers' ongoing initiatives to drive social change, in 2020 the Glazer family, owners of the franchise, donated five million meals to Feeding Tampa Bay toward pandemic relief.

The Buccaneers and Mosaic will partner with Feeding Tampa Bay, part of the Feeding America network, to build and manage the pantries. As part of the agreement, both the Bucs and Mosaic will be donating $10 each, per tackle during the team's 2021 regular season to Feeding Tampa Bay through the Tackling Hunger Fueled by Mosaic program. This commitment is the next step in Mosaic's long-term partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay. Since 2010, Mosaic has donated over $800,000 toward hunger relief in Tampa Bay through the partnership, including weekend backpacks for children, mobile food pantry expansion, warehouse improvements, purchasing much needed equipment including vehicles, among other capital expenses. Across the globe, Mosaic, The Mosaic Company Foundation, and The Mosaic Institute in Brazil in 2020 donated more than $14 million toward community investments, including nearly $2 million in pandemic aid with most of the aid supporting food programs around the world.

About Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering their 46th season as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference's South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled six division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl championships, including Super Bowl LV in 2021. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
[email protected]

Nelson Luis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
813-554-1314
[email protected]

Investors
Laura Gagnon
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4214
[email protected]

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659259/The-Mosaic-Company-The-Tampa-Bay-Buccaneers-and-Mosaic-Team-Up-To-Tackle-Hunger-in-Tampa-Bay

img.ashx?id=659259

