Direct Equity International DEQI Upgraded to Pink Current Information Designation, Yield Sign Removed, Domain Appraisal Announcement

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

WEST LAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / DIRECT EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTC:DEQI), a provider of digital marketing services to the regulated hemp and cannabis industries, is excited to announce it has completed another milestone of meeting all requirements for OTC Markets filings by submitting each of its past financial statements, disclosures and legal opinions. Management at Direct Equity International, Inc. is pleased to report that DEQI has now obtained Pink Current Information status with the OTC.

"The requirements to achieve Pink Current Information status with the OTC Markets have been met, we've been given the green light to move forward, and we intend to remain laser focused on our financial reporting obligations," said Robert Milstein, CEO.

As per the OTC Markets, to qualify for Pink Current Information, a non-reporting Pink company must subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News service and publish current information pursuant to OTC Markets' Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. All current information will be made publicly available on www.otcmarkets.com.

"I believe that Green Touch Awareness owns the largest hemp and cannabis niched domain name collection in the world. The job at hand - now that OTC Markets has designated DEQI as Pink Current - is to put these domain names to work," said COO Elias Tobias. "It's taken ten years to build this collection, and we're now ready to start hiring and scaling up". Green Touch currently has projects launching in over two dozen categories.

Domain names are important assets, even as intangible as they are, due to their ability to generate revenue and protect brand names online. In an effort to convey the value of the domains, DEQI recently hired domain name expert and former GoDaddy Vice President Adam Dicker to do an appraisal on the GTA collection. More about Adam can be found at AdamDicker.com and facebook.com/DomainExpert.

"After studying and evaluating the Green Touch domain collection, I have come to the professional conclusion that the 7,700 domain names in the Green Touch Awareness collection are worth between 18 and 20 million dollars, said Adam. Let alone the value of the domains, the potential revenue of developed websites is even greater, and it is also my opinion that the domain assets held by Green Touch are on the leading edge of technology and should triple in value over the next 2 years."

About Direct Equity International

Direct Equity International, Inc. is a provider of digital marketing, branding and asset management services to the Hemp, CBD, Cannabis, Healthy Living and Green Energy Industries. www.DEQI.info

About Green Touch Awareness

Green Touch Awareness, Inc. is an experienced Digital Services Company providing Web Development, Marketing, Brand Management and Business-to-Business online and offline services to public, private, and non-profit companies. Alongside B2B services, GTA is focused on in-house Business Incubation / Start-up and Project Development. GTA owns a portfolio of over 7,700 URLs, possibly the world's largest Hemp and Cannabis domain name collection. Green Touch excels at social media marketing & promotions and manages over 500 niche social media pages with a current net following of over two million. www.GreenTouchAwareness.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. Words such as expects, anticipates, plans, believes, scheduled, estimates and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to either Direct Equity International, Inc. or Green Touch Awareness or any person acting on their behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements in this press release. Neither Direct Equity International, Inc. nor Green Touch Awareness undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations:
3835 East Thousand Oaks Blvd
Suite 158
West Lake Village, CA 91362
386-588-9962
DEQI.info
[email protected]

SOURCE: Direct Equity International, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659334/Direct-Equity-International-DEQI-Upgraded-to-Pink-Current-Information-Designation-Yield-Sign-Removed-Domain-Appraisal-Announcement

img.ashx?id=659334

