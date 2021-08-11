Intel Appoints Christy Pambianchi as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Intel Appoints Christy Pambianchi as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of Christy Pambianchi as executive vice president and chief people officer, effective Sept. 7. Pambianchi will head the Human Resources organization with a mandate to attract, engage and retain the best talent as Intel strengthens execution and innovation to accelerate its transformation. She will report to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005632/en/

Intel-Pambianchi.jpg

Christy Pambianchi joins Intel Corporation in September 2021 as executive vice president and chief people officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a proven and dynamic HR leader with deep experience in global manufacturing and technology companies, Christy is a fantastic fit for Intel,” said Gelsinger. “Intel’s people are our most important asset in building our future. Christy’s unique perspective and expertise will help us foster our vibrant culture and live out our purpose of creating technology that improves the lives of every person on the planet.”

Mostly recently, Pambianchi was executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Verizon, where she reimagined the company’s HR practices to stay at the forefront of digital transformation, optimized talent programs, built dynamic leadership capability, and supported a culture of continuous development and learning. Pambianchi was formerly executive vice president of People & Digital at Corning Inc., where she served in various senior leadership roles during a 20-year tenure. Prior to Corning, Pambianchi was a director of human resources at PepsiCo Inc.

“We are at a vital inflection point both for Intel and the semiconductor industry overall. Now, more than ever, it’s critical that the world has a secure, resilient supply chain, and Intel has a foundational role in making that a reality,” said Pambianchi. “I am thrilled to join the Intel team at this important time and to ensure that this iconic company continues to be home to the best and brightest talent in the industry.”

Pambianchi holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations. She serves on the boards of the Center for Advanced Human Resource Studies at Cornell University for the School of Industrial and Labor Relations, the HR Policy Association, the Health Transformation Alliance, the National Academy of Human Resources Foundation and the Center for Executive Succession at the University of South Carolina, Darla School of Management. She also serves as a board member of the Lumina Foundation and has been active in the FIRST robotics program, serving five years as head coach at the high-school level for FTC Team 5484 and as a tournament director. In 2017, Pambianchi was installed as a fellow to the National Academy of Human Resources.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210811005632r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005632/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment