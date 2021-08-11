Logo
Kantar Named a Strong Performer in Customer Analytics Report by Independent Research Firm

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kantar, the world’s leading data-driven analytics and brand consulting company today celebrates its inclusion as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q3 2021 report.

The Forrester Wave states:

  • Kantar “excels at customer retention analytics, showcasing the ability to define and predict ’silent churn’, a particularly challenging problem for retailers.”
  • The provider also excels at customer lifetime value analysis and pricing analytics, having transformed a hospitality giant’s loyalty points program.
  • Kantar’s client satisfaction is “very high”, and as a result so is client retention.
  • Kantar scored among the highest in the execution roadmap criterion.

According to Forrester, Kantar received strong referrals from referenced clients stating, “Several client references have long-term relationships with the provider, with one noting: ‘We look at them as a tough leader. They bring the best of the best to the table.’ Enterprises that want to understand their customers quantitatively and qualitatively should consider partnering with Kantar.”

Appreciating the recognition Chris Petranto, Global Head of Kantar Analytics commented “Since the launch of the Analytics Practice in 2018 we have been relentlessly focused on helping clients develop the deepest possible understanding of their customers. To be recognized in a Forrester Wave and receive a Strong Performer rating, in our opinion, further validates our impact on helping businesses grow with speed and profitability.”

The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q3 2021 report can be found at Download+The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Customer+Analytics+Service+Providers%2C+Q3+2021+%28kantar.com%29 More information about Kantar’s advanced analytics capabilities can be found at Customer+Analytics+%28kantar.com%29

-end-

About Kantar: Kantar is the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology, we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005710/en/

