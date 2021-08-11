Video River Networks & its Subsidiary Drone Guarder Announce Special One-time Dividend

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Video River Networks & its Subsidiary Drone Guarder Announce Special One-time Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone Guarder, Inc. (OTC: DRNG) has announced a special one-time dividend of 439,097,990 shares of its stock payable to both common and preferred stockholders. Stockholders of common stock will receive 1 additional share of DRNG for every 10 shares owned. Common stockholders would receive a total of 261,175,554 shares, and Preferred stockholders would receive a total of 177,922,436 shares.

With this special dividend, Drone Guarder is rewarding its common and preferred shareholders for their diligence as the company pursued a restructuring program designed to unburden itself from the decisions of its previous management. Drone Guarder was recently acquired by Video River Networks and is in the process of becoming current with OTC Market regulations. The company's new CEO Frank Igwealor said, "We believe it is productive to reward faithful and loyal shareholders with additional shares of the company at this time."

Video River Networks (OTC:NIHK), has also authorized the redistribution of the dividends it would receive from DRNG directly to its stockholders. The company will redistribute shares received from DRNG to its shareholders at a ratio of 1 share of DRNG for each share of NIHK held.

Its CEO added, "Our new structure will provide Drone Guarder with the financial flexibility to make opportunistic acquisitions and share repurchases, while we organically grow our drone and AI businesses through acquisitions that meet target return thresholds."

Both companies' dividends are payable on or after September 30th, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

About Video River Networks, Inc.

Video River Networks, Inc. is an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology holding company that operates and manages a portfolio of Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, businesses and operations in North America. The Company's current and target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture and sell high-performance fully electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic technologies. NIHK's current technology-focused business model is a result of our board resolution on September 15, 2020 to spin-in/off our specialty real estate holding business to an operating subsidiary and then pivot back to being a technology company. The Company has now returned back to its original technology-focused businesses of Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices. For more information and the latest updates check the company's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/NIHKEV

CONTACT:
Video River Networks, Inc.
370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A
Torrance, CA 90501
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO72174&sd=2021-08-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-river-networks--its-subsidiary-drone-guarder-announce-special-one-time-dividend-301353386.html

SOURCE Video River Networks

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO72174&Transmission_Id=202108111200PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO72174&DateId=20210811
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment