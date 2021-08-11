Federman & Sherwood Filed A Securities Class Action Against Coinbase to Recover Investor Losses

Federman & Sherwood, a boutique class action law firm known nationwide to recover investor losses filed a securities class action against Coinbase Global, Inc., and certain officers and directors to recover losses for shareholders who bought stock in the IPO or soon thereafter. The lawsuit is focused on alleged misrepresentations about the Company’s trading platform and the reliability of the platform.

Investors and persons who have information or want to learn about the lawsuit can contact Federman & Sherwood by emailing [email protected] or by visiting our firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005736/en/