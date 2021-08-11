Logo
LMC Senior Vice President of Marketing Beth Tuttle accepted into Forbes Communications Council

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Forbes Communications Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Communications, Marketing and PR.

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced that Senior Vice President of Marketing Beth Tuttle has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council. She joins a renowned group in this invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing and public relations.

LMC_Logo.jpg

Tuttle was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her vast experience in multifamily marketing. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Beth Tuttle into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Tuttle has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. She will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Additionally, Tuttle will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"As a marketer I truly enjoy building a brand and sharing the story for LMC," Tuttle said. "It is humbling to be recognized as a leader and to be invited to join the esteemed Forbes Communications Council. It is an exciting time in marketing, communications and in the multifamily industry. I look forward to offering my expertise and insights to the Council and the Forbes community at large, and also learning from other experts in my field to continue to advance LMC's brand."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Communications Council, visit forbescommcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT LMC
LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (

NYSE:LEN, Financial), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

Media Contact
Marlena DeFalco
LinnellTaylor Marketing
303-682-3943
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA72198&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmc-senior-vice-president-of-marketing-beth-tuttle-accepted-into-forbes-communications-council-301353499.html

SOURCE LMC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA72198&Transmission_Id=202108111352PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA72198&DateId=20210811
