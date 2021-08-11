Logo
Find Your Fishing Freedom With 2022 Alumacraft Pro Series Bass Boats

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAINT PETER, Minn., Aug. 11, 2021

SAINT PETER, Minn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Each and every day since BRP (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) acquired Alumacraft in 2018, the team has been focused on bringing people exceptional boating experiences and unforgettable adventures on the water. It is a commitment grounded in BRP's world-renowned technical expertise, design prowess, and ingenuity. That commitment stands strong today with the new 2022 Alumacraft Pro Series bass boats.

BRP_Inc__Find_Your_Fishing_Freedom_With_2022_Alumacraft_Pro_Seri.jpg

Designed to help people find their fishing freedom, the refreshed Pro Series features enhanced ergonomic seating for added comfort, increased number and size of storage compartments, and expanded color options for an eye-catching and unique look. The new Alumacraft Pro Series meets the rugged demands of anglers at any level, from beginners to professionals, and ensures that incredible days on the water remain easy.

MORE VALUE, WITH ROOM AND COMFORT
Offering more boat for the money, Alumacraft Pro Series Bass boats are known for large bow and aft casting decks, excellent stability, and maximum storage space for all the gear needed for a hassle-free day on the water – no matter what you are catching.

Alumacraft redesigned the bow deck to include even larger rod storage compartments that will accommodate up to eight-foot rods. In addition, the port and starboard side storage compartments are each 25% bigger and there are two additional tackle storage areas for the "must-have" lures to land the big ones.

"Whether it's a planned adventure or a spur-of-the-moment trip, fishing is more than the thrill of a great catch, it's a way of life," said Grant Wildgrube, Manager, Product Strategy, Alumacraft. "And this way of life isn't just about escaping, it's about truly living and finding your fishing freedom. Alumacraft boats deliver that promise, and now with even more comfort."

Built with tough construction and high-quality finishes, Alumacraft Pro Series Bass boats are perhaps best known for their strength, reliability and smooth ride that anglers love. To complement that, BRP has upgraded creature comforts for a more enjoyable on-water experience.

Seating has been optimized for 2022, with a specific focus on ergonomics. The shape, density and positioning of all seats has been improved to provide better all-day comfort for long days on the water. This includes changing the shape of the cockpit seats to provide more upper back support and for passengers, changing the shape of the casting seat to eliminate pressure points. Now there is no slowing down the pursuit of the catch.

For more information about Alumacraft and its entire line of award-winning aluminum fishing boats, visit, www.alumacraft.com.

About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.0 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=MO71389&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/find-your-fishing-freedom-with-2022-alumacraft-pro-series-bass-boats-301353301.html

SOURCE BRP Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO71389&Transmission_Id=202108111430PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO71389&DateId=20210811
