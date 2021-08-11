Logo
Leggett & Platt Announces Quarterly Dividend of $.42

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARTHAGE, Mo., Aug. 11, 2021

CARTHAGE, Mo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Third quarter dividend is $.42 per share, an increase of 5% versus 3Q 2020
  • Indicated dividend yield is 3.5%
  • Annual dividends have increased for 50 consecutive years

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.42 per share for the third quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 5% versus the third quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

A member of Standard & Poor's Dividend Aristocrats, Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 50 consecutive years, a record that only ten S&P 500 companies currently exceed. At an annual indicated dividend of $1.68 per share, the yield is 3.5%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $48.40 per share. Accordingly, Leggett & Platt possesses one of the higher yields among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 138-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, 21,000 employee-partners, and 135 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries. Leggett & Platt is a member of the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, and is one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or [email protected]
Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director of Investor Relations
Tarah L. Sherwood, Director of Investor Relations

Leggett__Platt_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG72053&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leggett--platt-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-42-301353582.html

SOURCE Leggett & Platt

