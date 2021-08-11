Cloud DX to Host Earnings Webcast Tuesday August 17th, 2021

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Cloud DX ( TSXV:CDX, Financial)(OTCQB:CDXFF), (the 'Company') a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions would like to remind investors that the Company will be holding a live webcast to discuss their 2021 Second Quarter Results.

Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX will be hosting a video call with investors and other interested parties to discuss the Company's Fiscal Second Quarter Results and Outlook. The call will take place Tuesday August 17th, 2021, at 1:30pm EST.

To participate in the webcast please register at:

Cloud DX Webinar Link

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization, re-hospitalization and ER visits and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company 'World Changing Idea' finalist and one of 'Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.'

For media inquiries please contact:

Ellyn Winters-Robinson

Ignition Communications (PR for Cloud DX)

519-574-2196

[email protected]

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard

Cloud DX Investor Relations

647-881-8418

[email protected]

