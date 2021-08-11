Victory Capital Reports July 2021 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $162.9 billion as of July 31, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class July 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Solutions $ 40,276 $ 39,640 Fixed Income 36,707 36,410 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 30,664 30,340 U.S. Small Cap Equity 20,280 20,617 U.S. Large Cap Equity 15,456 15,284 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 15,841 15,931 Other 434 460 Total Long-Term Assets $ 159,658 $ 158,682 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,218 3,254 Total Assets Under Management $ 162,877 $ 161,936 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 123,868 $ 123,164 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 34,563 34,418 ETFs 4,446 4,354 Total Assets Under Management $ 162,877 $ 161,936 1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $162.9 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

