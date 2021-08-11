Triton International Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series E Preference Shares

August 11, 2021 -- Triton International Limited ( NYSE:TRTN, Financial) (the “Company” or “Triton”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 7,000,000 of the Company's 5.75% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the “Series E Preference Shares”) for gross proceeds of $175,000,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the purchase of containers, the repurchase of outstanding common shares, the payment of dividends, and the repayment or repurchase of outstanding indebtedness. The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of 6.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units (“TEU”), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

