Xebec Welcomes Mr. Brian Levitt to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Previously an advisor, Mr. Levitt continues to provide strategic, commercial and corporate finance expertise

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that Mr. Brian Levitt has joined Xebec’s Board of Directors, effective today. Mr. Levitt was previously a special advisor to the Board, providing counsel with respect to strategic, commercial and corporate finance matters.

“We are excited to be welcoming Brian to the board as an official member. It has been an absolute pleasure working with him over the last year and a half in his special advisory role. Brian offers a plethora of insight and experience, and this has proved extremely valuable for a fast-growing cleantech company such as Xebec. We have made significant progress with Brian’s guidance in the last two years, and I look forward to his contributions for many more years to come,” stated Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, CEO and President of Xebec Adsorption Inc.

“I am pleased to be joining the Xebec board and look forward to continuing to support the management of Xebec as the company consolidates its global operations and integrates recent acquisitions. Xebec’s mission is to enable its customers in a wide range of industries to enhance their profitability and prospects by making material reductions in their carbon footprint with renewable natural gas, hydrogen and other gases produced at distributed locations to the highest energy, mobility, industrial and medical specifications. I was attracted to Xebec by its vision and prospects and by the values and culture of its leadership team,” said Brian Levitt.

Mr. Levitt currently serves as the Board Chair of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) and is a member of the board of The Charles Schwab Corporation (: SCHW) and Domtar Corporation (TSE: UFS). Mr. Levitt is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Imasco Limited and was a partner and Co-Chair of leading Canadian law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP. Mr. Levitt is an Officer of the Order of Canada, has served as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and as Chancellor of Bishops University. He holds degrees in Law and Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Related links:
https://www.xebecinc.com

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations for Xebec
Victor Henriquez, Senior Partner
[email protected]
+1 514.377.1102

Investor Relations:
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Brandon Chow, Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with seven manufacturing facilities, eight Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

