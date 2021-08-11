Cal Water Partners with La Rosa Bars to Develop Limited Edition Fruit Bar for Charity

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cal Water Partners with La Rosa Bars to Develop Limited Edition Fruit Bar for Charity

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitments to both conserving water and supporting its communities, California Water Service (Cal Water), the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group (: CWT), has partnered with La Rosa Fruit Bars and Ice Cream, Inc. to develop a limited edition-flavor fruit bar.

Part of the proceeds from the sales of “Cal Watermelon” – a watermelon-cucumber flavored fruit bar – will go to support the Water Association of Kern County (WAKC), whose mission is to educate the public and water community about water issues in Kern County. The funds will support WAKC’s summer water conservation campaign: Don’t Be That Guy KC.

La Rosa Fruit Bars and Ice Cream, Inc., a family-owned business operating out of Bakersfield, Calif., has been making frozen confections with fresh, local ingredients since 1980. “Safe, reliable water service is essential to our operations,” said Norma Diaz, owner of La Rosa Fruit Bars and Ice Cream, Inc. “We are excited to partner with our water provider, Cal Water, to develop this special flavor to support a good cause.”

“At Cal Water, we are deeply committed to inspiring and supporting our customers in their efforts to conserve,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased that this partnership with La Rosa will not only create something Bakersfield residents can enjoy but also support an important organization.”

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cab559fe-4ba0-44d4-8d28-044e3dd2c4eb

ti?nf=ODMwNzQ0NiM0MzUzOTk3IzIwMTAzNDI=
California-Water-Service-Group.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment