NRx Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results August 16, 2021

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) ( NRXP), a clinical stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on August 16, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast on August 17, 2021, 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and provide a clinical and corporate update. Management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Analysts and investors interested in submitting questions must do so in advance of the call and are encouraged to email questions to the Company’s investor relations representative at [email protected].

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed five minutes prior to the start of the call by dialing (877) 705-6003 (U.S.), (201) 493-6725 (International) Conference ID: 13722418, or through the webcast link http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146267. A replay will be available from the NRx Pharmaceuticals website following the call at www.nrxpharma.com.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals (www.nrxpharma.com) (NRx) draws upon more than 300 years of collective, scientific and drug-development experience to bring improved health to patients. Its investigational product, ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil) for patients with COVID-19, has been granted Fast Track Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently undergoing phase 3 trials funded by the US National Institutes of Health, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, and the Medical Countermeasures program, part of the US Department of Defense. The FDA has additionally granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support to NRx for NRX-101, an investigational medicine to treat suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 is currently in Phase 3 trials, with readouts expected in 2022. In July 2021, the Government of Israel awarded NRx the exclusive worldwide right to develop and market the BriLife™ COVID vaccine developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research.

NRx is led by executives who have held senior roles at Allergan, J&J, Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and the US FDA. NRx is chaired by Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, who has held leadership roles in six biotechnology startup companies with public exits and been appointed to advisory roles in four US Presidential administrations. The NRx board includes Dr. Sherry Glied, former US Assistant Secretary for Health (ASPE), Daniel E. Troy, JD, former Chief Counsel of the US FDA, Chaim Hurvitz, former director of Teva and President of the Teva International Group, and General H.R. McMaster, Ph.D. (US Army, Ret.) the 26th United States National Security Advisor.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business prospects, and market and industry trends and conditions, as well as the company's strategies, plans, objectives, and goals. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the company's management.

The company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement, and all forward-looking statements are herein qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth above.

