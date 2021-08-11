Walker & Dunlop Releases Latest Research with Launch of its Summer Multifamily Outlook

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced the release of its 2021 Summer Multifamily Outlook Report, giving a comprehensive look into the apartment market's extraordinary resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The report provides exclusive insights backed by proprietary data from Zelman & Associates, the leading housing research firm in the country, and GeoPhy, a technology company specializing in commercial real estate data science and analytics.

In this edition we:

Analyze the rebounding economy; what falling unemployment and rumors of the next "roaring 20s" will mean for the multifamily space

Host a Q&A with NMHC President Doug Bibby , who discusses key takeaways from their annual conference, potential tax policy changes, and NMHC's focus on affordability

, who discusses key takeaways from their annual conference, potential tax policy changes, and NMHC's focus on affordability Shed light on the technological revolution of the small-balance lending sector and why it is ripe for innovation

Provide a market spotlight on the Big Apple's comeback and discuss whether the suburban flight was overexaggerated

Introduce CREUnited, an alliance of industry heavyweights dedicated to increasing minority involvement in CRE

