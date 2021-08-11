Walker & Dunlop Releases Latest Research with Launch of its Summer Multifamily Outlook

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Walker & Dunlop Releases Latest Research with Launch of its Summer Multifamily Outlook

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

The report features a spotlight on NYC, a preview into how technology will transform the small multifamily lending space, and a Q&A with NMHC President Doug Bibby

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced the release of its 2021 Summer Multifamily Outlook Report, giving a comprehensive look into the apartment market's extraordinary resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The report provides exclusive insights backed by proprietary data from Zelman & Associates, the leading housing research firm in the country, and GeoPhy, a technology company specializing in commercial real estate data science and analytics.

WD_Summer_2021_Multifamily_Outlook_Report.jpg

In this edition we:

  • Analyze the rebounding economy; what falling unemployment and rumors of the next "roaring 20s" will mean for the multifamily space
  • Host a Q&A with NMHC President Doug Bibby, who discusses key takeaways from their annual conference, potential tax policy changes, and NMHC's focus on affordability
  • Shed light on the technological revolution of the small-balance lending sector and why it is ripe for innovation
  • Provide a market spotlight on the Big Apple's comeback and discuss whether the suburban flight was overexaggerated
  • Introduce CREUnited, an alliance of industry heavyweights dedicated to increasing minority involvement in CRE

To learn more about the current state of the multifamily industry and read our data-backed predictions for the future, download the report here.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

favicon.png?sn=PH72612&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-releases-latest-research-with-launch-of-its-summer-multifamily-outlook-301353658.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH72612&Transmission_Id=202108111645PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH72612&DateId=20210811
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment