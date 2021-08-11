Converge Technology Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PR Newswire
TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 11, 2021
Company announces another record quarter as it positions itself for expansion into new markets.
TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All figures are in CAD dollars unless otherwise stated.
Q221 Highlights
- Second quarter revenue increased 52% over last year to $345.3 million
- Gross profit increased 43% over last year to $78.2 million
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 86% to $21.7 million from $11.7 million last year
- Not included in our Q2 numbers are $54.6 million of revenue and $3.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA which are part of the Vicom Infinity and Infinity System acquisitions announced on June 30th but not yet closed
- Net income was $1.0 million compared to a loss of $4.4 million last year
- Closed $172.5 million equity financing at $7.50 per common share in June 2021
- Added Doris Albiez to the European Advisory Board and appointed Darlene Kelly and Thomas Volk to the Converge Board at the Converge Annual General Meeting
- Completed the acquisitions of Dasher Technologies, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based IT solution provider; Exactly IT, a next generation managed IT service provider; and signed definitive agreements to acquire both Vicom Infinity, Inc. and Infinity Systems Software
- Achieved Five Key 2021 IBM Awards including: the Beacon Award; Top North America Sell Business Partner of the Year; Top North America IBM and Red Hat Synergy Partner of the Year; IBM Data and AI Business Unit Excellence Award for Cloud Pak for Data; and, IBM Business Unit Excellence Award for Protect: Digital Trust
- Added 121 Net New Logos throughout the Quarter
- Achieved Titanium Partner Status with Intel Corporation; Diamond Status with Palo Alto Networks; Elite Partner Status with Pure Storage; and ranked within top fifty on CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List
Subsequent to Quarter
- Completed acquisition of REDNET AG, an IT service provider headquartered in Mainz, Germany marking our first European Acquisition
- Ranked fourteenth on CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 List; Announced as Ingram Micro's Blue Series Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year for North America; and recipient of the 2021 North American Microsoft Surface Reseller of the Year
"Converge is extremely proud to announce another record quarter of performance", said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "The team continues to execute in all aspects of our business as we focus on providing best in class solutions to our increasing roster of valued customers. In addition to our exceptional North American growth, we are extremely excited to have closed our platform acquisition in Europe and we look forward to replicating our North American success overseas. To further expand our investor base around our European expansion, the Company will be exploring a secondary listing in the London Stock Exchange. Our scale and reach as well as the depth of expertise within our key practice areas make Converge one of the premier IT solutions providers in the market and we look forward to continuing to deliver for our valued customers, shareholders, employees and stakeholders. Additionally, Converge has created a new cybersecurity-focused SaaS entity, Portage CyberTech Inc, which combines its Becker Carrol and Vivvo business units. Portage will focus on growing its unique offerings and expanding its footprint in the months ahead and may raise capital directly to finance organic and M&A growth for its SaaS solutions. These are exciting times for Converge and we remain steadfast in our objective to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and shareholders."
Conference Call Details:
Date: Thursday, August 12th, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time
Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Local – Toronto (+1) 647 794 4605
Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 204 4368
Germany – 0800 589 4609
United Kingdom – 0800 358 6377
Conference ID: 7839132
Recording Playback Numbers:
Toronto (+1) 647 436 0148
Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 203 1112
Passcode: 7839132
Expiry Date: August 19th, 2021
A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.
About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.
Summary of Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(expressed in thousands of dollars)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
124,923
$
64,767
Trade and other receivables
351,663
364,308
Inventories
62,096
37,868
Prepaid expenses and other assets
9,757
10,376
548,439
477,319
Long-term assets
Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net
27,108
23,558
Intangible assets, net
147,903
108,926
Goodwill
186,995
110,068
Other non-current assets
1,969
749
$
912,414
$
720,620
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
$
377,127
$
398,003
Borrowings
50,513
133,281
Other financial liabilities
26,437
22,125
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
34,656
17,376
Income taxes payable
2,453
764
491,186
571,549
Long-term liabilities
Other financial liabilities
41,535
28,858
Borrowings
723
5,882
Deferred tax liability
24,618
12,584
$
558,062
$
618,873
Shareholders' equity
Common shares
383,696
135,354
Exchange rights
3,808
4,853
Foreign exchange translation reserve
1,435
817
Deficit
(34,587)
(39,277)
354,352
101,747
$
912,414
$
720,620
Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(expressed in thousands of dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
Product
$
281,287
$
175,307
$
533,794
$
365,691
Service
64,020
52,535
121,715
103,676
Total revenue
345,307
227,842
655,509
469,367
Cost of sales
267,063
172,993
509,469
359,683
Gross profit
78,244
54,849
146,040
109,684
Selling, general and administrative expenses
57,630
44,174
107,273
89,576
Income before the following
20,614
10,675
38,767
20,108
Depreciation and amortization
7,898
5,623
14,386
11,024
Finance expense, net
1,727
5,316
4,147
10,815
Special charges
5,354
4,307
8,405
6,049
Other expense (income)
1,913
999
3,006
(620)
Income (loss) before income taxes
3,722
(5,570)
8,823
(7,160)
Income tax expense (recovery)
2,697
(1,169)
4,133
(1,342)
Net income (loss)
$
1,025
$
(4,401)
$
4,690
$
(5,818)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Exchange loss on translation of foreign operations
(820)
(951)
(618)
748
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
1,845
$
(3,450)
$
5,308
$
(6,566)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
21,720
$
11,654
$
40,488
$
22,500
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Financial Measurement)
Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss or income adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:
For the three months
ended June 30,
For the six months
ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss) before taxes
$
3,722
$
(5,570)
$
8,823
$
(7,160)
Finance expense
1,727
5,316
4,148
10,815
Depreciation and amortization
7,898
5,623
14,386
11,024
Depreciation included in cost of sales
1,065
1,346
1,760
2,780
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
1,954
632
2,966
(1,008)
Special charges
5,354
4,307
8,405
6,049
Adjusted EBITDA
$
21,720
$
11,654
$
40,488
$
22,500
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/converge-technology-solutions-reports-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301353613.html
SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
Please Login to leave a comment