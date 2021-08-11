Logo
Gambling.com Group Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call for August 26, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB), a leading provider of performance marketing services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Thursday, August 26, 2021 via news release. The news release will be available on www.gambling.com/corporate/investors.

Gambling_com_Group_Logo.jpg

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results at 9:00am EST that same day. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information. A replay of the webcast will be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed for approximately 30 days on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 9:00 am EST
Webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/gamb2021082609_en/en
U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 877-407-0890
International Dial In: 201-389-0918

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format within the "News & Events" section of the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:
Media: Derek Brookmeyer, Gambling.com Group, [email protected], 616-528-0882
Investors: Ross Collins, Alpha-IR Group, [email protected], 312-445-2877

About Gambling.com Group Limited
Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry, based on December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 revenue. The Company has more than 140 employees and operates from offices in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Company publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Founded in 2006, the Company owns and operates more than 30 websites in six languages across 13 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, which includes iGaming and sports betting. Gambling.com Group is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market.

favicon.png?sn=FL72246&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamblingcom-group-schedules-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-call-for-august-26-2021-301353679.html

SOURCE Gambling.com Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL72246&Transmission_Id=202108111630PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL72246&DateId=20210811
