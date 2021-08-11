First Eagle Investment's Top 5 Trades in the 2nd Quarter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First Eagle Investment's Top 5 Trades in the 2nd Quarter

Firm boosts Alibaba holding and trims 4 positions

Author's Avatar
James Li
Aug 11, 2021

Summary

  • First Eagle increased Alibaba holding by over 79%.
  • Firm reduces positions in Linde, Nutrien, Agnico Eagle Mines and American Express.
Article's Main Image

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment management firm, disclosed this week that its top five trades during the second quarter included a boost to its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial) and reductions to its holdings in Linde PLC (LIN, Financial), Nutrien Ltd. (NTR, Financial), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM, Financial) and American Express Co. (AXP, Financial).

The firm invests based on the conviction that absolute long-term performance is a more efficient way to preserve capital than attempting to compete against short-term movements of index benchmarks. First Eagle applies a bottom-up, fundamental analysis approach to investing and buys stock in companies where intrinsic value and long-term potential outweigh market risk.

1425535949739249664.png

As of June 30, the firm’s $40 billion equity portfolio contains 295 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 0.9%.

1425537436259307520.png

Alibaba

First Eagle purchased 755,081 shares of Alibaba (

BABA, Financial), boosting the position by 79.32% and the equity portfolio by 0.43%. Shares averaged $222.15 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.54.

1425556171263168512.png

1425540747918168064.png

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 80% of global competitors.

1425544018103750656.png

Gurus with large holdings in Alibaba include

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio).

1425544372551798784.png

Linde

The firm sold 543,397 shares of Linde (

LIN, Financial), axing 16.95% of the position and 0.41% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $291.37 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.33.

1425556057555587072.png

1425547684642672640.png

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based gas supplier’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that outperforms more than 77% of global competitors.

1425554194261200896.png

Nutrien

The firm sold 2,658,757 shares of Nutrien (

NTR, Financial), dissolving 13.32% of the holding and 0.38% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $59.06 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.09.

1425556291325120512.png

1425556686046875648.png

GuruFocus ranks the Canadian fertilizer company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 1.67 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 65% of global competitors.

1425563681172869120.png

Agnico Eagle Mines

The firm sold 1,587,213 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (

AEM, Financial), chopping 23.19% of the holding and 0.24% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $66.58 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.71.

1425566163835932672.png

1425564367092568064.png

GuruFocus ranks the Canadian gold miner’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 19.8% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 83% of global competitors.

1425565738210545664.png

American Express

The firm sold 501,532 shares of American Express (

AXP, Financial), trimming the position 9.84% and the equity portfolio 0.19%. Shares averaged $156.26 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.45.

1425566267842088960.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based credit card company’s profitability 6 out of 10: Although the company has a five-star business predictability rank and a high Piotroski F-score of 8, American Express’ net margin and three-year revenue growth rates outperform just over half of global competitors.

1425569486584532992.png

Gurus with large holdings in American Express include

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial), Fisher and Dodge & Cox.

1425569803027992576.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long BABA
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar