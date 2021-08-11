First Eagle Investment's Top 5 Trades in the 2nd Quarter

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment management firm, disclosed this week that its top five trades during the second quarter included a boost to its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial) and reductions to its holdings in Linde PLC ( LIN, Financial), Nutrien Ltd. ( NTR, Financial), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. ( AEM, Financial) and American Express Co. ( AXP, Financial).

The firm invests based on the conviction that absolute long-term performance is a more efficient way to preserve capital than attempting to compete against short-term movements of index benchmarks. First Eagle applies a bottom-up, fundamental analysis approach to investing and buys stock in companies where intrinsic value and long-term potential outweigh market risk.

As of June 30, the firm’s $40 billion equity portfolio contains 295 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 0.9%.

Alibaba

First Eagle purchased 755,081 shares of Alibaba ( BABA, Financial), boosting the position by 79.32% and the equity portfolio by 0.43%. Shares averaged $222.15 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.54.

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 80% of global competitors.

Gurus with large holdings in Alibaba include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio).

Linde

The firm sold 543,397 shares of Linde ( LIN, Financial), axing 16.95% of the position and 0.41% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $291.37 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.33.

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based gas supplier’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that outperforms more than 77% of global competitors.

Nutrien

The firm sold 2,658,757 shares of Nutrien ( NTR, Financial), dissolving 13.32% of the holding and 0.38% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $59.06 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.09.

GuruFocus ranks the Canadian fertilizer company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 1.67 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 65% of global competitors.

Agnico Eagle Mines

The firm sold 1,587,213 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines ( AEM, Financial), chopping 23.19% of the holding and 0.24% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $66.58 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.71.

GuruFocus ranks the Canadian gold miner’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 19.8% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 83% of global competitors.

American Express

The firm sold 501,532 shares of American Express ( AXP, Financial), trimming the position 9.84% and the equity portfolio 0.19%. Shares averaged $156.26 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.45.

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based credit card company’s profitability 6 out of 10: Although the company has a five-star business predictability rank and a high Piotroski F-score of 8, American Express’ net margin and three-year revenue growth rates outperform just over half of global competitors.

Gurus with large holdings in American Express include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial), Fisher and Dodge & Cox.