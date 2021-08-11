Blue Water Acquisition Corp. Announces Change of Special Meeting of Shareholders Date to August 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Acquisition Corp. ( BLUW) (“Blue Water” or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that previously announced a planned business combination with Clarus Therapeutics, Inc. ("Clarus"), announced today that the special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) originally scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021, is being postponed to Friday, August 27, 2021.

As a result of this change, the Special Meeting will now be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on August 27, 2021, exclusively via a live audio webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/bluewateracquisition/2021. Also as a result of this change, the date and time by which stockholders seeking to exercise redemption rights must tender their public shares physically or electronically and submit a request in writing that Blue Water redeem their public shares for cash to the Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, is being extended to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 25, 2021.

The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies from stockholders during the period prior to the Special Meeting. Only the holders of Blue Water’s common stock as of the close of business on July 16, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

About Blue Water Acquisition Corp.

Blue Water is a special purpose acquisition company formed in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Contact:

Joe Hernandez

Chief Executive Officer

15 E. Putnam Avenue, Suite 363

Greenwich, CT 06830

(646) 303-0737