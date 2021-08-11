NOW Inc. Announces Resignation of Wayne Richards from the Board of Directors

NOW Inc. ( NYSE:DNOW, Financial) announced today that Wayne Richards has resigned from the Company’s board of directors effective as of August 10, 2021 for personal reasons. The resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any of its affiliates on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Dick Alario, Chairman of the Board of NOW Inc., stated, "I would like to thank Wayne for all of his contributions to DNOW's success through these past years. Wayne joined the Board prior to our spin-off into an independent, publicly traded company and has contributed significantly to the Company's progress during his tenure as a founding board member and former Chairman of the DNOW Board. We are grateful for his contributions to DNOW and wish him the very best in the future."

