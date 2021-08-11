Zymergen Investor Alert - Klafter Lesser LLP, a Highly Accomplished Class Action Law Firm, Announces That a Class Action Has Been Filed

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Zymergen Investor Alert - Klafter Lesser LLP, a Highly Accomplished Class Action Law Firm, Announces That a Class Action Has Been Filed

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Klafter Lesser LLP, which has extensive experience in recovering investor losses, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed (21-cv-06028, N.D. Cal.) against Zymergen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) on behalf of persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Zymergen’s April 2021 IPO.

After the close of the markets on August 3, 2021, Zymergen shocked investors when it announced that it was experiencing issues with "its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company's delivery timeline and revenue projections and that the Company no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022."

It also stated that a market expected to drive future revenues, the total addressable market for foldable display applications had become "a smaller near-term market opportunity that is growing less rapidly than anticipated" and further announced that its CEO, Josh Hoffman, was immediately stepping down as CEO and as a member of the board. These revelations resulted in a 76% decline in the price of Zymergen stock on August 4, 2021.

On May 24, 2021, during its earnings call, Zymergen executives reaffirmed product pipeline expectations and stated that the qualification process for Hyaline was “progressing in-line with our expectations” and was set to begin driving revenues “later in 2021.” The class action that has been filed does not include claims based on these May Zymergen statements.

If you purchased Zymergen stock on its IPO or in the open market during the period April 21, 2021 through August 3, 2021, and have sustained losses of at least $50,000 due to Zymergen's August 3, 2021 announcement, please contact Klafter Lesser LLP at www.klafterlesser.com or Amir Alimehri, at his contact information below. Zymergen investors have until October 4, 2021 to file a motion to serve as lead plaintiff.

About the Firm

Klafter Lesser LLP prosecutes cases throughout the USA and prides itself on litigating every case to obtain the largest recovery that the circumstances warrant. Please visit our website for more information about the Firm.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210811005749r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005749/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment