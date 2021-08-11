Brandes Investment Buys Grifols SA, Merck Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells UBS Group AG, Corteva Inc, Adecoagro SA

Investment company Brandes Investment Current Portfolio ) buys Grifols SA, Merck Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Pfizer Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells UBS Group AG, Corteva Inc, Adecoagro SA, Cameco Corp, Barclays PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandes Investment. As of 2021Q2, Brandes Investment owns 156 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charles Brandes

Embraer SA (ERJ) - 23,565,367 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82% Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 29,580,848 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02% Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 2,046,967 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,082,158 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.71% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,168,799 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47%

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 170,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $291.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 115,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 173,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in ACNB Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Grifols SA by 224.74%. The purchase prices were between $16.62 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,213,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,403,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 156.76%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $194.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 139,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,343,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 992,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 25.63%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $200.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 377,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Adecoagro SA. The sale prices were between $7.75 and $11.74, with an estimated average price of $9.89.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Barclays PLC. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.22.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in PetroChina Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $50.6, with an estimated average price of $40.52.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in UBS Group AG by 86.57%. The sale prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.56%. Brandes Investment still held 2,341,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 78.71%. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Brandes Investment still held 270,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Cameco Corp by 36.74%. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Brandes Investment still held 3,555,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Sierra Wireless Inc by 38.7%. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Brandes Investment still held 1,591,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Textron Inc by 22.61%. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Brandes Investment still held 786,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 37.27%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $76.64, with an estimated average price of $73.48. The stock is now traded at around $70.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Brandes Investment still held 254,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.