Brandes Investment Buys Grifols SA, Merck Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells UBS Group AG, Corteva Inc, Adecoagro SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brandes Investment Buys Grifols SA, Merck Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells UBS Group AG, Corteva Inc, Adecoagro SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brandes Investment (Current Portfolio) buys Grifols SA, Merck Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Pfizer Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells UBS Group AG, Corteva Inc, Adecoagro SA, Cameco Corp, Barclays PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandes Investment. As of 2021Q2, Brandes Investment owns 156 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Charles Brandes 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charles+brandes/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Charles Brandes
  1. Embraer SA (ERJ) - 23,565,367 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
  2. Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 29,580,848 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02%
  3. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 2,046,967 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,082,158 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.71%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,168,799 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47%
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 170,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $291.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 115,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Brandes Investment initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 173,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ACNB Corp (ACNB)

Brandes Investment initiated holding in ACNB Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Grifols SA by 224.74%. The purchase prices were between $16.62 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,213,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,403,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 156.76%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $194.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 139,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,343,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Brandes Investment added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 992,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Brandes Investment added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 25.63%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $200.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 377,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Adecoagro SA (AGRO)

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Adecoagro SA. The sale prices were between $7.75 and $11.74, with an estimated average price of $9.89.

Sold Out: Barclays PLC (BCS)

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Barclays PLC. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.22.

Sold Out: PetroChina Co Ltd (PTR)

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in PetroChina Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $50.6, with an estimated average price of $40.52.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Reduced: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in UBS Group AG by 86.57%. The sale prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.56%. Brandes Investment still held 2,341,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 78.71%. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Brandes Investment still held 270,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Cameco Corp by 36.74%. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Brandes Investment still held 3,555,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR)

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Sierra Wireless Inc by 38.7%. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Brandes Investment still held 1,591,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Textron Inc (TXT)

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Textron Inc by 22.61%. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Brandes Investment still held 786,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TARO)

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 37.27%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $76.64, with an estimated average price of $73.48. The stock is now traded at around $70.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Brandes Investment still held 254,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Charles Brandes. Also check out:

1. Charles Brandes's Undervalued Stocks
2. Charles Brandes's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Charles Brandes's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Charles Brandes keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider